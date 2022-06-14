ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkesville, KY

Hascal Morris Dodson

By Henry Royse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHascal Morris Dodson, 81, passed away at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1940, to the late Frank and Clara (Sharp) Dodson. He is survived by his wife of...

Lee Crowder

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Lee Crowder, 61, of Smiths Grove passed away at 11:15 PM June 16, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a member of Vincent Church. He was a son of the late Charles F. Crowder and Carolyn Hayes Crowder. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista Vincent; a brother, Harold Crowder; and a sister, Lisa Gaye Crowder.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
Marilyn Sue Kidd

Marilyn Sue Kidd, age 79, of Nolensville, TN, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Smyrna, TN. Before moving to Tennessee she was a long time member of Munfordville Baptist Church and a 1960 graduate of Munfordville High School. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She started her career as a social worker in Hart County and retired from the state of Kentucky, writing policy for Child Support Enforcement. She devoted her life to being an advocate for and helping others. She was a strong, kind, giving and sincere person, who had an above average sense of humor.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Aubrey Johnson

Aubrey Grace Johnson gained her eternal angel wings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was the infant daughter of Ryan and Teylor Johnson of Brownsville. In addition to her loving parents, she is also survived by— her siblings, Lily, Reese, Brooks and Evie...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Maurice McNeill

Maurice McNeill, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Archie and Dorothy McNeill. He was born on the family farm in Newbury, Ontario. He is survived by his wife: Alice Kristi McNeill; four children: Karen Linderman (Henry), Dianne...
GLASGOW, KY
Blanche Trimble

Blanche (Bushong) Trimble, 86, Tompkinsville, Kentucky died on Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022. She was born on August 29, 1935, to the late Ronald and Grace (Marshall) Bushong. On May 25, 1974, she married Joe Morris Trimble of Lexington, who preceded her in death on August 1, 1991. She was...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Nathan Blaydes

Nathan Ray Blaydes, age 34, of Edmonton passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Tipton Baptist Hospital in Covington, TN. Born October 16, 1987 in Glasgow, to Helen “Milton” and J.L. Blaydes. Survivors include one daughter Mary Jane Blaydes of Glasgow; one son, Odin Ray Blaydes of...
EDMONTON, KY
Judge sets deadlines in suit against city of Glasgow, officers

BOWLING GREEN — An Allen County man who died while in police custody in Glasgow is the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit. An order was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on May 23. The order describes several filing deadlines and procedural implications, which are mainly directives for attorneys involved in the case.
GLASGOW, KY
Woman arrested after making threats to local physicians

GLASGOW — A woman who allegedly threatened a local veterinarian and employees of TJ Regional Health earlier this week has been arrested. Rebecca A. Cooper, 35, of Glasgow, was served a warrant at her Adams Place apartment on Thursday evening, according to court records. She was summoned on three charges – third degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications and first degree stalking.
GLASGOW, KY
Police investigating shooting along Bryan Street, one injured

GLASGOW — Police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting along Bryan Street. Glasgow Police responded to the scene of the shooting around noon Saturday. One person was transported to TJ Samson Hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries is unclear. A person was taken into custody shortly after...
GLASGOW, KY

