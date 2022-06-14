Hascal Morris Dodson

Marilyn Sue Kidd, age 79, of Nolensville, TN, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Smyrna, TN. Before moving to Tennessee she was a long time member of Munfordville Baptist Church and a 1960 graduate of Munfordville High School. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She started her career as a social worker in Hart County and retired from the state of Kentucky, writing policy for Child Support Enforcement. She devoted her life to being an advocate for and helping others. She was a strong, kind, giving and sincere person, who had an above average sense of humor.

MUNFORDVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO