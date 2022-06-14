ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilberforce, OH

Man charged following CSU active shooter reports

By Callie Cassick
 5 days ago

WILBERFORCE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A man has been arrested and charged for making false alarms regarding Saturday’s active shooter reports.

According to Central State University Police Chief Stephanie Hill, Kaul Bak was taken into custody and charged with Making False Alarms.

The campus was put under lockdown, according to a Tweet posted by the university at 9:08 a.m. Saturday.

Central State University released a statement Saturday addressing the situation. According to the statement, the school received reports of what was believed to be an active shooter at the University Student Center around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hill said Officer Kole Patterson went to the scene within one minute of receiving the active shooter call. Patterson entered the building before other law enforcement agencies arrived.

“Officer Patterson acted bravely, and methodically, followed emergency procedures, and located the suspect hiding in a women’s bathroom,” said Hill.

The University Police Department responded immediately and activated the campus-wide Emergency Alerts System. Several nearby law enforcement agencies also responded to assist.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no threat of an active shooter, according to the statement. The university said Sergeant Jason Robison, who was off-duty at the time, returned to the campus to monitor the surveillance system. Sgt. Robison verified who the caller was and determined what happened during the incident.

“When we hear things like this, we act immediately to make sure our campus community is safe. The University has emergency plans – the individuals involved in those plans acted immediately and followed all of our safety protocols,” University President Jack Thomas said.

The investigation is ongoing.

