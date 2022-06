DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four-year-old boy after he went missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyatt is white with blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing no clothes. He is reported to have wandered from his home at Cedar Trail in Danville. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that […]

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO