It’s another Furbaby Friday! This week, meet Leslie Knope!. Leslie Knope is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix. She is an energetic, friendly, fun-loving, well-behaved, and photogenic kind of dog who is filled with excitement when she’s outside playing and filled with relaxing chill when inside on the couch. She certainly knows how to play and love while enjoying every moment of it. When she sees a leash, the tail starts wagging and she is ready to go!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO