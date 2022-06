SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man fell from a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond and died Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4:00 p.m., an off duty Shrewsbury firefighter, Robert Ljunggren, reported a 30-year-old man had fallen off the Burns Bridge into the water below. Firefighter Ljunggren was on a nearby boat and dove into the lake in an attempt to save him, but was unsuccessful.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO