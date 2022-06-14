ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exclusive poll: Hochul and Zeldin favored heading into primaries; guns and inflation remain top issues

By Henry Rosoff
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ATQ3_0gA73ia700

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With about one week to go before the start of early voting, an exclusive PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race and Congressman Lee Zeldin favored to claim the Republican nomination.

Gun violence and inflation remain top issues for voters of both parties, although there is disagreement about the underlying causes.

Gov. Hochul is the choice of 57% of the Democratic voters surveyed. Congressman Tom Suozzi got 17% and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams got 6%.  Twenty percent of voters remain undecided.

Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo

Zeldin is the choice of 34% of GOP voters. There is a crowded battle for second with businessman Harry Wilson, a moderate Republican who worked for former President Barack Obama, making late gains. Rob Astorino is at 16%, Wilson is at 15% and Andrew Giuliani is at 13%. Twenty-two percent are undecided.

In both primaries, gun violence remains a top issue:  90% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans say they are very or somewhat concerned about gun violence. Republicans surveyed consider mental health issues as the main cause of that violence. Only 10% consider gun access alone the main cause. Democrats point to guns as the main cause 30% of the time, or say the violence is a combination of mental health and gun access 51% of the time.

Voters of both parties have a relatively bleak outlook when it comes to inflation and rising costs– with Republicans more concerned than Democrats. About 54% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans think inflation will be even higher in 6 months. About 52% of Democrats and 75% of Republican think the seven-month gas tax holiday passed by lawmakers in Albany does not go far enough to combat inflation.

The polling happened June 9-10 with 500 very likely Democratic voters and 500 very likely Republican voters. There is a margin of error of +/- 4.3%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Early Primary voting begins Saturday

ALBANY, NY – The first of two primaries will be taking place in just a couple weeks. As Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine tells us, early voting will be taking place soon. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections that will be held on June 28th. “A voter can vote at […]
ALBANY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
insidernj.com

Giuliani Goes after Stepien

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, counsel to then-President Donald J. Trump, had some choice words for Bill Stepien, 2020 campaign manager for Trump. He also upbraided Jason Miller, another Trump acolyte, who along with Stepien this week supplied a recorded deposition in which they called into question Trump’s claims about Arizona voter fraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
New Jersey Globe

Long Branch pop-up party is off, promotors tell judge

In a solid victory for the City of Long Branch, three online promoters agreed to cancel a June 19 pop-up party after the city filed a lawsuit to prevent a repeat of a similar event last month that drew a crowd of about 5,000 people and led to arrests, fights, and the closings of local businesses.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
insidernj.com

Kelly Defeats Onyema in the West

Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly has defeated Chigozie Onyema in Newark’s West Ward. The pair faced off in arguably the most watched race among those runoff contests today. It was also the race that contained the key to power citywide. Kelly’s victory gives Mayor Ras Baraka a 5-4 edge...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jumaane Williams
therealdeal.com

Dead and buried: 421a is gone. Will it ever return?

The mad rush to qualify projects is over, and with the property tax break 421a expiring today, New York developers must confront the possibility that it will never come back. Gov. Kathy Hochul had floated a replacement program, dubbed 485w, but it sank like a lead balloon in Albany. State lawmakers showed little appetite to revive or replace the tax incentive for New York City multifamily construction, and the issue is not expected to be addressed until the next legislative session — if then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Guns#Republicans#Inflation And Economy#Democrats#Politics State#Hill#Democratic#Nyc Public Advocate#Gop
The Staten Island Advance

‘It appears to be absurd’: MTA plans 150 foot tall poles in 7 Staten Island neighborhoods, drawing disbelief from elected officials

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Plans to install seven, 150-foot monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR) have drawn the ire of Borough President Vito Fossella, who has asked the MTA to delay the project and consider alternative options. In recent weeks, the MTA has briefed Fossella’s office and members of...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Racist incident in Newburgh denounced

NEWBURGH – A video posted on social media showing a white man in a pickup truck cursing out Pastor RD McLymore of Newburgh in racist terms, has been condemned by local leaders. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge issued...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
westchestermagazine.com

Swimming in Westchester: All the Public Pools to Hit This Summer

Saxon Woods Pool. Photos courtesy of Westchester County Parks. County pools are reopening to the public just as the season heats up. Here everything you’ll need to know about swimming locally. By Dave Zucker, with additional reporting by Sam Murphy. As summer days get hotter, Westchester locals will once...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy