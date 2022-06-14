ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Pennsylvania State Parole agents charged after dog shot during home visit

By Kendra Nichols
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOVgE_0gA73hhO00

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Parole Agents Latraverick Jones and Dylan Smith are facing charges for what Mechanicsburg police are calling an unannounced home visit that resulted in a dog being shot and severely injured.

According to court paperwork, on July 26, 2021, Mechanicsburg Police were called to a home on the 200 block of South York Street for shots fired around 11:42 a.m.

Police say Agent Jones and Agent Smith made an unannounced home visit to determine if the residence was a suitable location for a current inmate to be released on parole.

PA Gold: Sanctions sought against FBI over Civil War gold dig videos

According to court paperwork, when no one answered the door the parole agents unlawfully entered a fenced in backyard and tried to knock on the back door. Police say while the agents were in the backyard the homeowner returned home and parked his car in the detached garage behind the property. According to police, there are no windows on the garage and the homeowner and the agents were “not aware of the others presence”.

Police say the homeowner allowed his dog to enter the fenced in backyard and that’s when Jones fired two shots from his 9mm handgun. According to police, one shot struck the dog in the mouth and the second shot exited the yard of the residence “into an unknown area of the surrounding, densely populated neighborhood”.

Smith was found guilty of defiant trespass and has filed appeal.

Jones is charged with cruelty to animals, recklessly endangering another person, and defiant trespass. His preliminary hearing is set for August 4.

According to a PA Department of Corrections spokesperson, Jones and Smith are currently suspended without pay, pending the results of their cases

The dog survived the shooting and lost part of its lower jaw after undergoing emergency surgery, according to its owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Missing teen in Dauphin County

A teen has been reported missing in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township police received a report that 17-year-old Jamel Jackson has been missing since June 9. If you have any information about Jamel or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Susquehanna Township police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Juvenile shot and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police said a juvenile was shot and killed on Saturday in Harrisburg. Police responded to a call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. It happened on the first block of North 16th Street. Police said officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Columbia man convicted of firing 3 rounds into parked car, injuring one person

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was convicted in Lancaster County Court this week of firing a handgun into a parked vehicle in the borough last year. Joel Jomar Ortiz-Rivera, 27, was found guilty of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person after a two-day trial, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.
COLUMBIA, PA
WTAJ

Saxton man charged with strangling, killing mother

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is facing homicide charges after police say he allegedly killed his mother. Charles McCahan, 32 has been charged in connection with a burglary and the death of his mother in January 2022. On Jan. 19 police found Charles in a garage on Raystown Road in Saxton that […]
SAXTON, PA
FOX 43

At least 1 dead in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in East Earl Township, according to Lancaster County Communications. On Saturday, around 11:14 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Route 897. Rt. 897 is currently closed between Meetinghouse and Gault...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Agent Smith#Fbi#Cruelty To Animals#Violent Crime#Pennsylvania State Parole#Mechanicsburg Police
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 18. According to police, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the city’s first block of North 16th Street for a report of shots fired and that person was struck. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

Northern Berks resident arrested in rampage against neighbors

A 21-year-old Tilden Township man was arrested after a destructive rampage against his neighbors, hurling a rock at one victim’s pickup truck and slashing the tires of five others, police said. The incidents unfolded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when Tilden police responded to a small apartment complex in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman accused of giving child marijuana cookie

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Harrisburg station charged a woman for corruption of minors when she allegedly gave the child a marijuana cookie. According to police reports, the biological mother gave a marijuana cookie to the child sometime within the past year. PA ChildLine as...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with felony drug charge after police chase

(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after a police chase in the city last month. Pennsylvania State Police say on May 20 a Trooper witnessed a vehicle after witnessing multiple traffic offenses. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on the ramp from I-83N to 13th street when the vehicle fled.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four men indicted for trafficking methamphetamine in Northumberland, Columbia counties

Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin; Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg; Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin; and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading, allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia counties. The incidents occurred on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. A maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
COLUMBIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said, Megan Beury, 34, and David Zerby, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds in an...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in East Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 11:24 a.m., 511PA reported a vehicle crash on PA 897 both directions between Meetinghouse Rd. and Gault Rd have been affected. According to police, the vehicle crash was fatal. It is unknown how many people were involved at this time. Police say the roads...
EAST EARL, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy