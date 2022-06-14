All 38 winners of The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week for 2021-22
Here is a look back at The State Journal-Register's athletes of the week as voted by the readers from this past school year. They are listed in chronological order, starting with the fall, into the winter and ending with spring.
Fall 2021
- Simone Johnson, Calvary, volleyball
- Addie Stadsholt, Athens, volleyball
- Kaleigh Bergschneider, Lutheran, volleyball
- Hailee Daigh, Mount Pulaski, volleyball
- Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville, boys soccer
- Mason Patton, Carlinville, football
- Brandon Bartolomucci, Pawnee, football
- Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, football
- Cesar Huerta, Beardstown, boys soccer
- Louisa Wilson, Williamsville, girls cross country
- Camden Quarton, Litchfield, boys cross country
Winter 2021-22
- Emma Best, Rochester, girls swimming and diving
- Tori Scales, Riverton, girls basketball
- Eden Copelin, South County, girls basketball
- Hollie Petitt, Riverton, girls basketball
- Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains, boys basketball
- Elijah Aumann, Nokomis, boys basketball
- Lane Murphy, Mount Pulaski, boys basketball
- Alexis Wade, Mount Pulaski, girls basketball
- Ryan Eisenbarth, Nokomis, boys basketball
- Cheresse Mitchell, Sacred Heart-Griffin, girls basketball (twice)
- Layne Rupert, Hillsboro, girls basketball
- Elijah Pollice, Lincoln, boys basketball
- Alex Hamrick, Chatham Glenwood, boys wrestling
- Will Turk, Chatham Glenwood, boys swimming and diving
- Jillian Hamilton, Pana, girls basketball
- Ellie Kuhn, Pana, girls basketball
Spring 2022
- Anna Hunley, Auburn, girls soccer
- Ethan Winters, Sacred Heart-Griffin, baseball
- Josh Mauney, Lutheran, baseball
- Henry Kufa, Carlinville, baseball
- Chloe Crawford, Southeast, girls soccer
- Paige Creviston, Jacksonville Routt, softball
- Layken Buch, Athens, softball
- Evan Cooper, Mount Pulaski, baseball
- Reaghan Jonas, Nokomis, softball
- Luke Boesdorfer, Auburn, baseball
- Garrett Meyer, Jacksonville, baseball
