ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

All 38 winners of The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week for 2021-22

By Staff report
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZlqM_0gA72uxo00

Here is a look back at The State Journal-Register's athletes of the week as voted by the readers from this past school year. They are listed in chronological order, starting with the fall, into the winter and ending with spring.

Fall 2021

  • Simone Johnson, Calvary, volleyball
  • Addie Stadsholt, Athens, volleyball
  • Kaleigh Bergschneider, Lutheran, volleyball
  • Hailee Daigh, Mount Pulaski, volleyball
  • Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville, boys soccer
  • Mason Patton, Carlinville, football
  • Brandon Bartolomucci, Pawnee, football
  • Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, football
  • Cesar Huerta, Beardstown, boys soccer
  • Louisa Wilson, Williamsville, girls cross country
  • Camden Quarton, Litchfield, boys cross country

Top football players:SJ-R's top offensive football players of the year

Winter 2021-22

  • Emma Best, Rochester, girls swimming and diving
  • Tori Scales, Riverton, girls basketball
  • Eden Copelin, South County, girls basketball
  • Hollie Petitt, Riverton, girls basketball
  • Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains, boys basketball
  • Elijah Aumann, Nokomis, boys basketball
  • Lane Murphy, Mount Pulaski, boys basketball
  • Alexis Wade, Mount Pulaski, girls basketball
  • Ryan Eisenbarth, Nokomis, boys basketball
  • Cheresse Mitchell, Sacred Heart-Griffin, girls basketball (twice)
  • Layne Rupert, Hillsboro, girls basketball
  • Elijah Pollice, Lincoln, boys basketball
  • Alex Hamrick, Chatham Glenwood, boys wrestling
  • Will Turk, Chatham Glenwood, boys swimming and diving
  • Jillian Hamilton, Pana, girls basketball
  • Ellie Kuhn, Pana, girls basketball

State champ:Game-winning shot secures state championship Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball

Spring 2022

  • Anna Hunley, Auburn, girls soccer
  • Ethan Winters, Sacred Heart-Griffin, baseball
  • Josh Mauney, Lutheran, baseball
  • Henry Kufa, Carlinville, baseball
  • Chloe Crawford, Southeast, girls soccer
  • Paige Creviston, Jacksonville Routt, softball
  • Layken Buch, Athens, softball
  • Evan Cooper, Mount Pulaski, baseball
  • Reaghan Jonas, Nokomis, softball
  • Luke Boesdorfer, Auburn, baseball
  • Garrett Meyer, Jacksonville, baseball

Title game:One big inning left Chatham Glenwood baseball a little bit short of state title

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Girls Soccer#Chronological Order#Highschoolsports#Pleasant Plains
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy