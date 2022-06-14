Lancaster School District to propose ‘accommodations’ for transgender athletes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday night, The Hempfield School Board will discuss an addition to its athletics policy that would require student-athletes to play on sports teams corresponding with their sex at birth, with “reasonable accommodations.”

The school board voted 7-2 to add language to the policy at a June 5 policy committee meeting that includes defining biological sex as the “biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up,” according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

The proposed policy specifies two “reasonable accommodations” for student-athletes to play on teams of the opposite sex.

When the school doesn’t have a “female team” for a sport, females would be permitted to try out for teams “designated for males,” according to the draft of the policy, which you can see here .

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters! Click here to sign up today.

Male students would be permitted to try out for “teams designated for females” if they provide a doctor’s note to the school’s athletic director to certify the student hasn’t started “male puberty.”

Previously Board Member Jim Maurer expressed concerns that a policy deemed discriminatory in nature could result in a loss of federal funding to the school through Title XI.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the school district’s public board room, 200 Church St., East Hempfield Township. If you would like to attend virtually, click here .

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.