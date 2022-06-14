ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster School District to propose ‘accommodations’ for transgender athletes

By Kayla Schmidt
 5 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday night, The Hempfield School Board will discuss an addition to its athletics policy that would require student-athletes to play on sports teams corresponding with their sex at birth, with “reasonable accommodations.”

The school board voted 7-2 to add language to the policy at a June 5 policy committee meeting that includes defining biological sex as the “biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up,” according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

Hempfield school board proposes transgender athletics policy

The proposed policy specifies two “reasonable accommodations” for student-athletes to play on teams of the opposite sex.

When the school doesn’t have a “female team” for a sport, females would be permitted to try out for teams “designated for males,” according to the draft of the policy, which you can see here .

Male students would be permitted to try out for “teams designated for females” if they provide a doctor’s note to the school’s athletic director to certify the student hasn’t started “male puberty.”

Previously Board Member Jim Maurer expressed concerns that a policy deemed discriminatory in nature could result in a loss of federal funding to the school through Title XI.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the school district’s public board room, 200 Church St., East Hempfield Township. If you would like to attend virtually, click here .

marty
5d ago

How about supporting a plan to get these people the mental illness counseling they truly need???

Suzanne L Lloyd
5d ago

Did you ask taxpayers approval?? Or are you using your own money

