Bloomington, IN

On the Menu: Thirsty Thursdays begins this month at Bloomington Brewing Co.

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
 5 days ago
After a successful open house for Bloomington Brewing Co. on May 26 — a Thursday — owners Amanda and Jarrod Franklin decided to do it again as a monthly Thirsty Thursdays event, with the first happening 5-9 p.m. June 23.

"It was amazing," Amanda Franklin said recently.

The open house at 2234 W. Industrial Park Drive gave people a chance to tour the brewery, talk with the head brewer Zech Algood, buy beer and merchandise and purchase food from the Chocolate Moose and La Poblana food trucks. People also shared their comments about the beers and what they'd enjoy tasting in the future.

"We've got eight current brews right now in production," Algood said.

The newest is Clown Convention, a hazy IPA with low bitterness and peach and tropical fruit flavors. It's one of BBC brews that include Java Porter, Back Country IPA, 10 Speed Mosaic Wheat, Kirkwood Cream Ale, Ruby Bloom Amber, Rooftop IPA, Quarrymen Pale Ale and Hazy IPA.

At the first Thirsty Thursdays, the brewery will release its Empire Lager, a more traditional German beer and a direction Allgood wants to explore.

The Franklins purchased BBC in January from Lennie Busch and Jeff Mease with plans to expand the number of beers and distribution of them to restaurants and stores. In the four months the Franklins have owned the brewery they've doubled production and watched sales increase.

The couple purchased a canning line and has begun canning small-batch and seasonal beer. Before, those were only available in kegs.

"You can't have a presence in the package stores if you don't have the cans," Franklin said.

"We have a huge fan base in Bloomington," Franklin said, adding many people were excited about the open house.

Franklin hopes Thirsty Thursdays will help people better understand the BBC, its beers and the fact that it's no longer part of Lennie's, although the downtown restaurant will continue to have BBC brews on its menu.

Check out the website bloomingtonbrew.com or BBC's Facebook page for more information.

Mother's Bear West expands its delivery area

People living or working in the Ellettsville area will be happy to hear that Mother Bear's West has expanded its delivery area to include all of downtown Ellettsville and beyond — to Maple Grove and Louden roads and encompassing Quarry Estates.

Delivery requires an $8 minimum purchase and a $4 delivery fee is charged. Delivery is available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to motherbearspizza.com or call 812-287-7366.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

wamwamfm.com

Washington Resident Wins Big Jackpot at American Legion

There was a big winner last night in Washington at the American Legion for the Stars & Stripes Jackpot Drawing. The big jackpot was behind #28 and went to Gayla Hopkins of Washington. She was present so she did win the full amount of $27,554. The American Legion will take...
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police promotes Owen County Native

BLOOMINGTON – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Sergeant Michael Wood to the rank of First Sergeant. F/Sgt. Wood will serve as the Assistant District Commander and oversee the district facilities and resources along with being the district administrator and acting commander when designated.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
in.gov

Goat Farm Plans Move Forward; Accessible Curb Ramps Improve Bloomington for all Residents; and Crosswalk Improvements Increase Safety

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

The Peculiar Putnam Puppy Scam

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Scammers want your money, and they’re determined to get that money by any means necessary. An unusual new scam has hit Putnam and Sullivan counties: an online puppy sale scam. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says scammers are listing puppies for sale...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Pride decorations spark outrage in Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Loogootee City Council voted to take down the Pride flags that had been put around town earlier this week, putting an end to a saga that began back in January. Tim and Tracy Brown-Salsman said they first went to city council back at the start of 2022 to ask if […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
