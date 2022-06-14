"He was scared of nothing." Gage McCoy's coaches remember teenager who died in bike crash

BOONVILLE, Ind. – Both of Gage McCoy's high school head coaches kept bringing up just how fearless the teenager was.

McCoy, 15, died June 4 after a fatal bicycle accident in Lincoln State Park . He had just finished his freshman year at Boonville High School, where he competed on the football and wrestling teams.

His football coach, Darin Ward, described McCoy as a "tough kid" who impressed last season playing special teams, fullback and linebacker for Boonville football's junior varsity team.

Gage McCoy: Details emerge on bike crash that killed Boonville teenager

"He loved working in the weight room," Ward, said. "Anything he did, he worked really hard at and his strength stood out amongst his peers."

Ward was also McCoy's freshman gym teacher. There were some 60 students in his class, Ward said, and he'd seen McCoy get along with every single one of them.

He was quick to make friends on the football and wrestling teams, too, and Ward guessed that's just how McCoy was: He made friends with whatever group he found himself in.

"He just he got along with everybody," Ward said. "You probably wouldn't think that when you saw him — he was a strong kid that just kind of moved to the beat of his own drum and stuff — but he was just a really likable kid."

McCoy's locker in the football team's locker room will remain intact with all his equipment in it throughout next season, Ward said, as a way to for teammates to remember him and lean on his memory in tough times. McCoy was an organ donor, and Ward believes that will be a way for the teen to make a heroic impact in someone else's life, if not several others.

'I needed 20 kids like Gage'

Dusty Marchand, the head wrestling coach at Boonville High School, said McCoy would pop his head in before wrestling practice everyday and ask him if he was ready to go. When Marchand would say he was, McCoy would tell him: "Well, let's get to it then!"

"Heck yeah," Marchand said he'd think to himself. "I need 20 kids like that. He was scared of nothing and it didn't matter who was across the wrestling mat, the football field, he didn't care.

"He would he would take them on and give you 120%."

Marchand said McCoy worked incredibly hard to earn a varsity letter in wrestling as a freshman. He moved to a higher weight class after getting beat out by an older teammate at his starting weight. He had a relentless spirit for competition, and in that drive for success, Marchand said he'd often show his funny side.

During a competition in Mount Vernon, Marchand said McCoy had gotten his nose busted, which required the match to be paused while Boonville coaches worked to stop the bleeding. McCoy restlessly waited to get back on the floor.

Area sports: Those who know David Ragland best believe he will succeed at the University of Evansville

"Come on coach, get it to stop," Marchand remembers Gage telling him. "I just need 20 more seconds out there and I'm gonna whoop him."

Sure enough, 15 seconds after he was back on the mat, McCoy pinned his opponent. His nose had broke, so Marchand fitted him with a black protective facemask the team rarely uses.

"Heck, coach, I look like Darth Vader!" Marchand said McCoy told him.

It became a running joke. "Luke, I'm your father," McCoy would say to different teammates in the locker room and before a match, borrowing the famous "Star Wars" line.

Some of McCoy's teammates spent days at the hospital hoping for him to recover.

"He is going to be missed in our locker room," Marchand said. "His work ethic, but his smile first — it's not often you get a joker who's also the hardest working kids in the room."

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94 .

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: "He was scared of nothing." Gage McCoy's coaches remember teenager who died in bike crash