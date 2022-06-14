ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

One Ocean City player wins big in Maryland Lottery

By Kamleshkumar Desai, Salisbury Daily Times
 5 days ago

Two Eastern Shore players struck it rich this week with Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Ocean City and Cambridge.

A  Bonus Crossword 4th Edition ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Royal Farms #107-E at 12826 Ocean Gateway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery stated in a release.

A player in Cambridge also won $25,000 with a Pick 5 sold June 7 at Bayly Beverage at 501 Bayle Road.

But the biggest Maryland Lottery winner in the seven days ending June 12 was a Washington, D.C. resident who landed $450,000 in prize money after buying $9 worth of Pick 5 tickets at a store in Capitol Heights. The winner played the numbers 2-4-5-6-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUDJG_0gA71Ppc00

The nine Pick 5 tickets were among 50 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in the seven days, and the Lottery paid a total of more than $34.8 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: One Ocean City player wins big in Maryland Lottery

ROSEDALE, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

