All 40 winners of the Journal Star high school athlete of the week for 2021-22

Here is a look back at The Journal Star's high school athletes of the week as voted by the readers from this past school year.

They are listed in chronological order, starting with the fall, into the winter and then spring seasons for 2021-22. Dates are when the poll was released.

Fall 2021

Sept. 7: William Ludolph, Notre Dame football

Sept. 14: R.J. Ahten, Princeville football

Sept. 21: Rithika Gantla, Dunlap girls tennis

Sept. 28: Cade Zobrist, Morton boys cross country

Oct. 5: Drew Wisdom, Dunlap boys soccer

Oct. 12: Jake Morin, Eureka football

Oct. 19: Thomas Borges, Washington football

Oct. 26: Eddie Clark, Peoria High football

Nov. 2: Brady Clark, Kewanee football

Nov. 9: Kayla Pacha, Metamora volleyball

Nov. 16: Molly Gordon, Richwoods girls swimming and diving

Winter 2021-22

Nov. 23: Denali Craig-Edwards, Peoria High girls basketball

Nov. 30: Justin Page, Manual boys basketball

Dec. 7: Colton Mosley, Wethersfield boys swimming and diving

Dec. 14: Tyler Heffren, Eureka boys basketball

Dec. 21: Andrew Marincic, Elmwood boys basketball

Dec. 28: Jack Hammerton, Richwoods boys swimming and diving

Jan. 4: Claire McDougall, Washington girls basketball

Jan. 11: Hunter Robbins, Illini Bluffs boys wrestling

Jan. 18: Kyley Bair, Richwoods girls wrestling

Jan. 25: Donnie Hidden, Washington boys wrestling

Feb. 1: Elynn Peterson, Brimfield girls basketball

Feb. 8: Washington boys swimming and diving team

Feb. 15: Richwoods girls wrestling team

Feb. 22: Melody Glenn, Elmwood girls basketball

March 1: Jaida Johnson, Richwoods girls wrestling

March 8: Wes Hunt, Peoria Christian boys basketball

Spring 2022

March 22: Mike Seibert and Drew Kieser, Brimfield/Elmwood baseball

March 29: Katy Ramage, Metamora softball

April 5: Maddie Hessing, Brimfield/Elmwood softball

April 12: Mekeya Cihla and Kinley McGinn, Princeville softball

April 19: Bryce Bell, Delavan baseball

April 26: Andrew Erdman, Dunlap track and field

May 3: Brooke Hampton, Lewistown softball

May 10: Gus Lucas, Washington baseball

May 17: Kayla Pacha, Metamora softball

May 24: Maia Lorengo, Tremont softball

May 31: Gus Lucas, Washington baseball

June 7: Gus Lucas, Washington baseball

