Peoria, IL

All 40 winners of the Journal Star high school athlete of the week for 2021-22

By Journal Star
 5 days ago
Here is a look back at The Journal Star's high school athletes of the week as voted by the readers from this past school year.

They are listed in chronological order, starting with the fall, into the winter and then spring seasons for 2021-22. Dates are when the poll was released.

#pjspreps:Peoria Journal Star high school sports stories

Fall 2021

  • Sept. 7: William Ludolph, Notre Dame football
  • Sept. 14: R.J. Ahten, Princeville football
  • Sept. 21: Rithika Gantla, Dunlap girls tennis
  • Sept. 28: Cade Zobrist, Morton boys cross country
  • Oct. 5: Drew Wisdom, Dunlap boys soccer
  • Oct. 12: Jake Morin, Eureka football
  • Oct. 19: Thomas Borges, Washington football
  • Oct. 26: Eddie Clark, Peoria High football
  • Nov. 2: Brady Clark, Kewanee football
  • Nov. 9: Kayla Pacha, Metamora volleyball
  • Nov. 16: Molly Gordon, Richwoods girls swimming and diving

Landmark:How 12 old racquetball courts became Peoria's new training hot spot

Winter 2021-22

  • Nov. 23: Denali Craig-Edwards, Peoria High girls basketball
  • Nov. 30: Justin Page, Manual boys basketball
  • Dec. 7: Colton Mosley, Wethersfield boys swimming and diving
  • Dec. 14: Tyler Heffren, Eureka boys basketball
  • Dec. 21: Andrew Marincic, Elmwood boys basketball
  • Dec. 28: Jack Hammerton, Richwoods boys swimming and diving
  • Jan. 4: Claire McDougall, Washington girls basketball
  • Jan. 11: Hunter Robbins, Illini Bluffs boys wrestling
  • Jan. 18: Kyley Bair, Richwoods girls wrestling
  • Jan. 25: Donnie Hidden, Washington boys wrestling
  • Feb. 1: Elynn Peterson, Brimfield girls basketball
  • Feb. 8: Washington boys swimming and diving team
  • Feb. 15: Richwoods girls wrestling team
  • Feb. 22: Melody Glenn, Elmwood girls basketball
  • March 1: Jaida Johnson, Richwoods girls wrestling
  • March 8: Wes Hunt, Peoria Christian boys basketball

Girls wrestling:How Peoria-area athletes fared at the inaugural meet

Spring 2022

  • March 22: Mike Seibert and Drew Kieser, Brimfield/Elmwood baseball
  • March 29: Katy Ramage, Metamora softball
  • April 5: Maddie Hessing, Brimfield/Elmwood softball
  • April 12: Mekeya Cihla and Kinley McGinn, Princeville softball
  • April 19: Bryce Bell, Delavan baseball
  • April 26: Andrew Erdman, Dunlap track and field
  • May 3: Brooke Hampton, Lewistown softball
  • May 10: Gus Lucas, Washington baseball
  • May 17: Kayla Pacha, Metamora softball
  • May 24: Maia Lorengo, Tremont softball
  • May 31: Gus Lucas, Washington baseball
  • June 7: Gus Lucas, Washington baseball

All-stars:The 95 players selected for the McDonald's all-star high school baseball game in Peoria

