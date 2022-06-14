ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Graduation 2022: See Westhill High School graduating seniors; commencement information

By Brenda Duncan
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High school students in the Class of 2022 have been through a lot in the past two years. More than half of their high school career has been affected dramatically by the pandemic. But all of their perseverance and hard work is about to pay off in the form...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

syracuse.com health reporter wins prestigious statewide award two years in a row (Letter from the Editor)

For the second year in a row, Syracuse.com | Post-Standard journalist Jim Mulder has won the New York News Publishers Association award for Distinguished Beat Reporting for his work covering local health care. It’s a prestigious statewide honor and a reminder of how lucky we are in this community to have an expert voice on a topic that impacts everyone.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Madison, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 17

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Bill Keim, June 16, on the 140-yard No. 5 hole at Meadowbrook using a 3-iron. The Course Superintendent’s shot was witnessed by Jim Kusche, Chuck Hausman & Bennie Duckett. Forrest Seguin, June 15, on...
GOLF
Syracuse.com

CNY spotlight athlete of the week: Liverpool runner Ryan Hagan (video)

Ryan Hagan’s senior season at Liverpool was a successful, but wild, one. In the fall, Hagan was named an All-CNY boys cross-country runner of the year finalist. Hagan was the second-place finisher in the Section III Class A meet with a time of 16:38.4. He capped off his cross-country season by finishing sixth at the state federation meet with a time of 16:10.4.
LIVERPOOL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua John
Person
Brenda Duncan
Person
Daniel Peter
Syracuse.com

Matt Sheppard wins fifth Utica-Rome feature of season

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Matt Sheppard is the winningest driver in dirt modified racing and the Savannah racer sped to his fifth Utica-Rome feature triumph of the young season Friday night. The victor took control midway through the 30-lap main event on the half-mile, Vernon oval and his run to his...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse scores eight extra-inning runs to beat Norfolk, 13-8, in ten innings

Norfolk, VA – The Syracuse Mets scored eight runs in the top of the tenth inning to secure a 13-8 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The victory gives Syracuse a series win over Norfolk with one game still left to play. The Mets have won five of their last six games, dating back to Sunday, scoring 60 runs in those five wins with 61 hits.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball reveals jersey numbers for new, returning players

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball program revealed its 2022-23 uniform numbers on social media Thursday afternoon. The video, posted on Twitter and Facebook, features a silhouette of Orange coach Felisha Legette-Jack walking through the Carmelo K. Anthony Center as each player’s jersey lights up with their respective number. As each player’s uniform appears, an announcer from previous games in their career calls them by name.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Anthony Kenny#George Anthony#Highschool#Westhill High School#Teen Institute Parents#Spanish#Society#Battista
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: After eight year search, owner finds ‘sanctuary’ inside condo built in former Syracuse school’s boiler room

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Ed Robinson calls his time at his condominium at Madison Court on the eastside of Syracuse as the “story of the impossible buyer and the perfect home.”. “Much to the chagrin of my realtor,” Robinson starts his tale, “I had been looking for just the right property for almost eight years.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police ID man killed on motorized bike near Syracuse University

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 27-year-old man who died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorized bicycle near Syracuse University has been identified by police. Kaalar Wynn, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at Syracuse’s Upstate University Hospital after the fatal crash, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Thursday in a news release.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Syracuse.com

Don’t dampen graduation joy with climate worries (Your Letters)

Regarding the opinion “Dear graduate, find your gift and become a force of nature on climate” by Mike Hoffmann of Cornell University (June 15, 2022):. I join him in congratulating our high school graduates for 2022. A job well done! Unfortunately, the professor believes that he has to dampen their moment of pride by tainting them with his view on climate change. One point that he raises is the 70% of the graduates are frightened by climate change. Really? That number shouldn’t be left unchallenged. Hoffman goes on to state that we only have 91 months left to “dramatically” reduce greenhouse gas emissions or we will experience all kinds of environmental extremes. Does China, India and the rest of the developing world know that? If not then we better get them on board as we may not really have 91 months left. And without these countries on board, if there is any credibility in climate change caused by the Earth’s inhabitants, I wish all of the climate change extremists the best of luck! They are going to need it.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy