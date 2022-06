DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Peachtree Corners man was arrested June 4 on 18 charges after he allegedly struck two cars while driving under the influence. Police arrived on the scene to find that the man’s car “had crashed out over the curb of Savoy Drive and into the guard rail.” A witness had taken the man’s keys out of his car and gave them to police. Police approached the vehicle and saw the man in the driver’s seat with a cup of what they believed to be vodka in the cup holder, according to the report.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO