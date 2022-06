CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate outside. Authorities say they received a call of an animal in distress, and when the officer arrived on the scene, they found a pitbull mix in a small crate in the yard outside. Authorities say the crate was in the sun with a temperature of 91 degrees, and that the dog had no water. Police believe the dog died of heat stroke.

