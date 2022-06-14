ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Romeo, Sam C.

waynetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam passed away peacefully on May27,2022. He was 4 days before his 91st birthday. Sam was born on May 31, 1931 in Rochester NY to Philip and Mary (DeAngelo)Romeo. He worked hard from an early age helping his father with their parking lot business the former Midtown Plaza. He...

waynetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

DeCook, Harold J. “Harry”

LYONS/NEWARK: Harold J. DeCook, 71, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at FF Thompson Hospital. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4-8 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery..
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Fries, Paul E.

PALMYRA/NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Paul E. Fries, 92, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Please join the family at 12 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at Palmyra Cemetery for Paul and his son Mitch’s graveside service. A celebration of life will be held following Paul’s graveside service at the Newark Elks Lodge, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY. If you’re unable to attend the graveside service please join family at the Elks Lodge.
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Suwyn, Carolyn J. (Lamon)

NEWARK: Carolyn Suwyn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with her family by her side at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Please join the family at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Road, Newark for Carolyn’s graveside service. Carolyn was born the daughter...
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Fisher, Patricia Mae

LYONS/FREMONT, MI: Patricia Mae Fisher, age 91, of Fremont went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Regency at Fremont. Pat was born on August 8, 1930, in Sodus, New York, to Hulon and Ruby (Allen) Lester and married Harold A Fisher on October 9, 1979. Pat retired as a Senior Account Clerk at the Wayne County Highway Department in 1991 and enjoyed traveling to Florida after her retirement. She had been active in the Order of the Eastern Star holding local and state offices, was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir. Pat enjoyed crocheting and was active in the Kids Hope Program at the Fremont United Methodist Church. Pat was a member of the Lyons United Methodist Church in New York and the Fremont United Methodist Church.
LYONS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macedon, NY
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Rochester, NY
State
Oklahoma State
waynetimes.com

DeMinck, Nancy J. (Grover)

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted son, Dale R. DeMinck, fur baby Lia, family and friends on June 12, 2022, at the age of 80. Nancy was born on July 26th 1941, to her Mother and Father Anthony and Florence (Strussenburg) Grover and Special Grandparents George and Clara Strussenburg.
WILLIAMSON, NY
waynetimes.com

Gardner, Conda J. “Connie”

ONTARIO: Entered into rest suddenly on June 11, 2022 at the age of 35. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Terri Gardner. Survived by her brother, Benjamin Gardner; aunt, Beverly Emara; cousin, Kristina Barnes; and several friends. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience...
ONTARIO, NY
waynetimes.com

Local responders celebrate Calvin Stiner

On Saturday, June 4th Wayne County Emergency Responders celebrated Calvin Stiner. Calvin is a five year old that was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma at the age of two. He was referred to Make a Wish Foundation by Golisano Children’s Hospital. Calvin’s wish was to sit in a firetruck,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons appoints new Athletic Director and Asst. Principal at MS/HS

The Lyons Central School District Board of Education has appointed Zac Young as the next Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of Lyons MS/HS. Mr. Young will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. Mr. Young will be transitioning to his new role from his current position as Athletic Director and PE Teacher for Weedsport Central School District. Mr. Young comes to Lyons with 19 years of experience in education, including roles as athletic director, health and PE teacher, and various coaching positions. He also previously worked for 11 years in the Lyons Central School District and they look forward to welcoming him back.
LYONS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darlene Love
Person
Robin
waynetimes.com

Sodus Town Meeting June 14, 2022

The Sodus Town Meeting began its Public Session as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. The Board approved the minutes of its previous meetings (5/10-Regular, 5/26 Month End). Supervisor Scott Johnson reviewed the Assessors Report and noted that notices will be sent out to residents in the...
SODUS, NY
waynetimes.com

Williamson town meeting. June 14, 2022

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Williamson Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance. The Consent Agenda was approved which contained the minutes from the May 10, 2022 Regular meeting, the May 2022 Town Clerk’s Report, the May 2022 Supervisor’s Report and monthly Departmental Reports. All are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.
WILLIAMSON, NY
waynetimes.com

Ontario Town meeting June 13, 2022

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Ontario Town Hall, while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes from the May 23, 2022 Regular meeting were approved in addition to...
ONTARIO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#The Oncology Department
waynetimes.com

Newark School meeting June 15 2022

The meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (June 1-Regular). A presentation titled Trends, Resources & Supports for Newark CSD School Libraries on the book selection and collection acquisition process was given to the Board by Kate Hammill. This presentation was given to address the recent rise in book objections and/or challenges for school libraries across the country and region. Hammill emphasized the importance of process and policy to create an “inclusive and representative” materials collection.
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Target shooting leads to Felony arrest after bullet goes through apartment near Hill Cumorah

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to the Hill Cumorah complex, on State Route 21, in the town of Manchester, after an apartment window was struck by a bullet. Responding Troopers and Ontario County Sheriff Deputies reported additional shots fired after they arrived on scene. Visitors and residents at Hill Cumorah were sheltered in place until the State Police, Ontario County and Wayne County SWAT teams evacuated them to another location.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Williamson woman arrested for stealing packages from residence

State Police out of Williamson received a report of an Amazon package being stolen off the porch of a house on Route 21 in Williamson on June 10. The incident was caught on home surveillance video. Following an investigation, on Saturday (6/11) at 1:05 p.m. State Troopers arrested Daisey I....
WILLIAMSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy