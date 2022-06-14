Ithaca College announces move-in dates for Fall semester

Syracuse police Respond to Gunfire on Second North Street – Friday, June 10th, 2022, at around 5:08 P.M., Officers responded to the 600 block of Second North Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located two males who were struck by gunfire. The victims were transported to Upstate Hospital, where they are expected to survive. A dog that was on the scene was also struck by gunfire. The dog was transported to an area animal hospital and is expected to survive.
