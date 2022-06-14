ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca College announces move-in dates for Fall semester

whcuradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Looking ahead to next school year. Ithaca College...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Dr. Alqahtani a ‘well-respected’ colleague in tribute by SUNY Cortland leader

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A SUNY Cortland professor is being remembered. Days after the body of 40-year-old Doctor Muteb Alqahtani was found, SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum is remembering him as a well-respected faculty member and beloved colleague. Alqahtani’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area. He taught...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

SUNY Cortland professor missing

A SUNY Cortland professor has reportedly been missing, according to a Facebook post by Beth Klein. Dr. Muteb Alqahtani, a professor in SUNY Cortland’s childhood/early childhood education department, was last seen taking out garbage to the dumpster around 8 a.m. Monday, according to his girlfriend Valerie Widdall in an interview with The Cortland Voice Tuesday morning.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities hope to add Marathon school resource officer

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County seeks to increase school safety. Authorities hope to add a resource officer to work at Marathon schools. The school district received a two-year grant to pay for the position. Authorities say the officer would also help alleviate summer overtime at the County Sheriff’s...
MARATHON, NY
whcuradio.com

Artsy bike racks add street appeal to Ithaca, mayor says

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There are new spots to park your bike in Ithaca. The city’s bike rack project recently expanded into Collegetown. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the racks help beautify the area. The racks are made by local artists and blacksmiths.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca gains steam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s progress on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. Officials hope to turn a former Greenstar kitchen into a shared space for local food businesses. Tom Knipe is the Deputy Director of Economic Development. He says a recent survey shows lots of interest. Knipe...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca getting sued by family of Cornell student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of a Cornell student who fell to his death last year is suing the city of Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the family of Philip Zukowski says the city was negligent in maintaining the Ithaca Falls Natural Area. Last May, the 19-year-old Zukowski fell through a six-foot gap.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca looking for permanent police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca searching for a police chief. Applications are being accepted now through the city of Ithaca Civil Service Employment Portal online. Head to city of Ithaca dot org for a job description and qualifications. Applications are being accepted through July 29th. John...
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
ACCIDENTS
WHEC TV-10

Residents of Livingston and Ontario Counties speak about tree-toppling storm

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many have said that the storm that passed through on Thursday is one that they have never experienced—and will never forget. East Lake Road in Livonia is one of many huge tree trunks that were blown down by this storm. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey and Alex Bielfeld were on the scene to talk with those affected by this destructive storm.
LIVONIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County dispatchers credited with life-saving call handling

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County dispatchers are being recognized for helping to save two suicidal people last month. Dispatchers took a cardiac arrest call after a suicide attempt in Freeville. The person is expected to make a full recovery. A dispatcher also helped authorities locate a suicidal camper...
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office hosting public forum on Unarmed Pilot Program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum for an upcoming Reimaging Public Safety rollout. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual meeting via Zoom on its upcoming Unarmed Pilot Program. The Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the response calls will be introduced during the information session that will detail the program and field questions from the public. The Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging public input on the plan.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

State Police searching for Ogdensburg woman last seen in April

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 23-year-old Brittney L. Snyder of Ogdensburg. According to State Police, Snyder was last physically seen on April 12, 2022, but was last heard by phone on June 5, 2022. She was last known to be in Syracuse, New York.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Amy L. Rutledge, 35, of Rome, was charged on June 3 in Rome with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Khadija J. Fuentes, 29,...
HERKIMER, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Calls June 10 – 13th 2022

Syracuse police Respond to Gunfire on Second North Street – Friday, June 10th, 2022, at around 5:08 P.M., Officers responded to the 600 block of Second North Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located two males who were struck by gunfire. The victims were transported to Upstate Hospital, where they are expected to survive. A dog that was on the scene was also struck by gunfire. The dog was transported to an area animal hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Police Investigate Report of Person Jumping Into River

City police and fire units were sent to the Memorial Bridge in Binghamton after someone reported a person may have jumped into the Chenango River. Authorities say the call came in at 12:45 p.m. Monday. Police officers initially focused their attention near the southwest corner of the bridge that links Riverside Drive with North Shore Drive.

