Collier schools prepare to go 'FAST' with new exam

Collier County school leaders are preparing for the state's new standardized testing protocols at a public information meeting Tuesday.

Back in March, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the replacement of the Florida Standards Assessment exam, or FSA.

The end-of-term test will be replaced by the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST). Rather than one large exam, the FAST is said to feature shorter tests spaced out over the school year.

The Collier County Public Schools board will highlight the changes at Tuesday's meeting ( click here on mobile for a PDF version of the presentation)

The school system already has tentative dates for when FAST tests will be administered: the first within the first 30 days of the school year; the second around mid-term, followed by an end-of-year assessment.

English language tests will be given for grades Pre-K through 10, plus mathematics assessments for Pre-K through 8.

The governor says this model will reduce testing time by 75% and allow for progress monitoring.

Although some teachers are in favor of the new system because of the progress checks, the Florida Association of Education maintains FAST is no different than FSA in key areas.