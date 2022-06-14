ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Let the Stars and Stripes fly on Flag Day

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HBiy_0gA6zG6N00

It's not as if we need an excuse to fly the flag in West Texas.

But Tuesday is Flag Day, celebrated each June 14 to observe the date in 1777, when by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, the flag was adopted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4cwE_0gA6zG6N00

The alternating horizontal red and white stripes represented the first 13 colonies that became states. There were 13 stars. Since 1959, with the admittance of Hawaii, the field of blue in the upper left corner has noted 50 white stars.

June 14 also marks the birthday of the U.S. Army. It was founded on this date in 1775.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n7YB_0gA6zG6N00

On Sept. 18, the U.S. Air Force will celebrate its 75th birthday.

Flag Day began in 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson established the day. It is not a federal holiday.

The flag is not restricted to cloth measuring 3 feet in height and five feet across. Americans today wear shirts and skirts designed as flags, bandannas and ballcaps. Objects, from the sides of barns to guitar bodies are flag inspired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzZnB_0gA6zG6N00

There are rules, from never allowing the flag to touch what is beneath it (the ground, for example) to illuminating it at night.

A tattered flag should be disposed of by burning. Local VFWs often provide that service.

Images of the flag are among the most inspiring across American history, beginning with flag flying above Fort McHenry that inspired Francis Scott Key to write a poem that became our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner." There's the Iwo Jima monument in Washington, D.C. that honors the raising of the flag Feb. 23, 1945, on Mount Suribachi in the Pacific.

The planting of the flag on the moon in 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5Oxf_0gA6zG6N00

The flag raised above the rubble at Ground Zero in New York City in 2001.

Flags that entirely cover a football field.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Let the Stars and Stripes fly on Flag Day

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
West, TX
Society
State
Washington State
West, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
City
West, TX
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Scott Key
Person
Woodrow Wilson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy