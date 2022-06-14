ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot calls for revival of gas tax holiday

By WMAR Staff
 5 days ago
With gas prices continuing to go up, there is a renewed call for state lawmakers to try to ease pain at the pump.

Comptroller and gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot is once again asking state leaders to bring back the gas tax holiday.

This time he's requesting it 90 days instead of 30 days which the general assembly did a few months ago.

The state gas tax is set to increase on July 1 by 18%. That's about 7 cents a gallon.

Franchot is calling for a special session to freeze the gas tax increase.

He and Governor Larry Hogan went back and forth last month about who actually has the authority to do this.

So far neither Hogan nor lawmakers have responded to Franchot's latest request for a special session.

James Michael
5d ago

Fine election year attempt but not going to happen in tax and spend Maryland. Politicians bicker about nonsensical authority (aka finger pointing) while Marylanders suffer at the pump and the grocery store.

Ron G
5d ago

The problem with calling a special session is that the Democrats will undoubtedly use the opportunity to cause more problems by overriding Hogans vetoes. I think the best option will be in November when voters can show their frustrations in a lot more meaningful way that will last longer than 90 days.

Tom
5d ago

The democrats will probably block this too, like they did for the previous requests, they only agreed to a tax holiday once.

