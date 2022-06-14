Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot calls for revival of gas tax holiday

With gas prices continuing to go up, there is a renewed call for state lawmakers to try to ease pain at the pump.

Comptroller and gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot is once again asking state leaders to bring back the gas tax holiday.

This time he's requesting it 90 days instead of 30 days which the general assembly did a few months ago.

The state gas tax is set to increase on July 1 by 18%. That's about 7 cents a gallon.

Franchot is calling for a special session to freeze the gas tax increase.

He and Governor Larry Hogan went back and forth last month about who actually has the authority to do this.

So far neither Hogan nor lawmakers have responded to Franchot's latest request for a special session.

