JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Convicted felon and former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown will be running for Congress again. In a news release obtained Thursday morning by News4JAX, Brown -- who pleaded guilty last month to one count of tax evasion in her federal case to avoid a retrial of her overturned conviction of fraud and conspiracy -- announced her candidacy for the 10th Congressional District of Florida -- which is in the Orlando area. Brown previously served in Florida’s Third and Fifth Congressional Districts -- which included part of Jacksonville.

2 DAYS AGO