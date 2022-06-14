Get a Piece of the Pie: Table Talk Hosting Job Fair on June 29

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO