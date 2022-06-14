ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Tyre Sampson’s autopsy shows he was nearly 100 pounds over drop ride’s maximum weight limit

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A medical examiner released Tyre Sampson’s autopsy on Monday.

It said that the 14-year-old died from blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

Investigators revealed that safety precautions were ignored.

According to the ride manual, the maximum weight of a Free Fall rider should be 286 pounds.

Sampson’s autopsy listed him as 383 pounds.

Sampson’s family attorneys said there were no scales or proper warning signs near the ride.

Ben Crump, the attorney for the teen’s father, said the tragedy was inevitable.

“If advertised for children to come on the ride, you have an obligation to protect them,” Crump said.

Crump said that a $22 seat belt could have saved Sampson’s life.

Yarnell Sampson said his son’s life and other riders’ lives are worth every safety precaution.

“Corporations need to put safety over profit,” Yarnell Sampson said.

The average gap between the seat and the harness on the Free Fall ride is 3 inches. Investigators said Sampson’s seat was extended to about 7 inches.

The state still has not revealed who made the adjustment to Sampson’s seat.

Sampson’s family is working on a bill. They said that the goal of the bill is to make sure that when a child gets on a ride, they don’t leave in a body bag.

