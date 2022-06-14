ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saegertown, PA

Saegertown softball loses to DuBois Central Catholic in Class 1A semifinals

By Josh Reilly, Erie Times-News
 5 days ago

Saegertown pitcher Mikaila Obenrader kept an explosive DuBois Central Catholic offense in check through five innings. The Cardinals finally got to the Panthers' ace in the sixth.

DCC plated four runs in the inning to secure a 4-0 win in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Westminster College on Monday. The loss concludes the 2021-22 athletic year for all District 10 teams as no baseball or softball teams made the finals.

Obenrader, who was coming off an eight-inning no-hitter in the quarterfinals, allowed only one hit through five innings before an RBI double by DCC's Emma Suplizio. The Cardinals (22-2) scored their next two runs on an error and then Madison Hoyt placed the fourth DCC run with a single.

That was more than enough for Cardinals senior Morgan Tyler, who pitched the final two innings to earn the win. She relieved sophomore Melia Mitskavich, who started and worked five scoreless innings.

"We just had one bad inning," Saegertown coach Jennifer Bowes said. "Unfortunately, you play good team like this, you get this far in the season, you can't afford to do that. These kids gave everything they have."

Show speaker: Steelers lineman is guest for Thursday’s Northwest Pennsylvania HS Sports Awards show

Bowes said that Obenrader did a solid job sticking to the gameplan against DCC's potent hitters.

The Panthers made a pair of errors behind Obenrader during the fateful inning.

"(Mikaila) throws well," Bowes said. "We knew that. She always does. Our gameplan today was a little bit different, because we know that (DuBois Central Catholic) are hitters. Our gameplan today was to try and keep them in the infield and make our defense work. Unfortunately, they struck luck first."

Saegertown finished its season with a 16-5 record. After starting the season 2-3, the Panthers won 14 of 15 before falling to DCC.

Contact Josh Reilly at jreilly@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreilly.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Saegertown softball loses to DuBois Central Catholic in Class 1A semifinals

