'It's pretty surreal': Frank Holbrook grew up watching the Gulls. Now he's their manager.

NEWPORT — Middletown resident Frank Holbrook was a key pitcher for Division III Wheaton College during its run to the 2012 national title game.

That summer, he played for the Newport Gulls in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and was a member of the fifth Newport team to win a championship.

Holbrook returned to the Gulls as an assistant coach the following year. He then coached at his college alma mater for four years, starting in 2014 before taking the head coaching position at Rhode Island College, a position he still holds.

Holbrook was set to coach in the Cape Cod League this summer, but changed his mind after having a conversation with Newport Gulls General Manager Chuck Paiva.

“I was originally going to be the pitching coach for Harwich,” Holbrook said. “Then Chuck gave me a call. I stuck close to home to be able to do this. I’m excited for this coaching opportunity. At the same time, it’s pretty surreal. It hasn’t really hit me yet.”

After playing for the Gulls, returning to coach the team was an easy choice for Holbrook.

“They’re at the head of the league,” Holbrook said. “From a management standpoint, they do a nice job working with the community and they make it an outstanding place to play.

“They always do a great job of getting some pretty talented players. Everybody wants to play in Newport. They make you want to play for the whole season, and that’s big for summer ball.”

Ex-teammate on coaching staff

Ted Regan returns for his second season as the Gulls hitting coach, but one of Holbrook’s first jobs was to find a pitching coach. He probably just scrolled through his contacts to find the person to fill the position.

Dan Gusovsky, the former catcher for Holbrook at Wheaton who's been an assistant coach at Lehigh University and William & Mary, among other schools, accepted the pitching coach offer.

“We were looking for another system coach and he checked off a lot of the boxes,” Holbrook said. “He’s a guy I trust and respect. Plus he throws batting practice.”

This will be Holbrook’s first opportunity to lead a team comprised mostly of Division I players. With the exception of 2013, when he was an assistant with the Gulls, Holbrook always has led Division III players. How much of a difference is that to the coach and to the players?

“It’s the same game. Players definitely have experienced some awesome facilities and have great coaches,” Holbrook said. “But it’s still baseball. You don’t really view it as too much of a difference.

“They know I played here and coached here. I’ll be happy to prove to them I can do the job. I’m excited to work with them.

“And I’ll get to learn from a bunch of different guys and pick their brains about what their coaches do in certain situations. It’s part of the reason why I decided to be here.”

Team bonding is key

The Gulls roster has players from universities like Texas, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Michigan State. There are talented players and all of them have a goal of making it to the big leagues.

Last year, the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft adversely affected the Gulls as three players left the team after they were drafted and signed contracts. This season, the MLB draft will take place July 17-19 and about 625 players will hear their names called. Some of them could be Newport players.

“There are five or six on our roster who are draft eligible,” Holbrook said. “For the next six weeks, it’s really important for them to get in front of scouts and perform well.”

That’s why it’s important for Holbrook to try to instill team camaraderie that hopefully will compensate for the loss of quality players and still enable the Gulls to compete for a seventh league title.

“A lot of things will happen during the season,” Holbrook said. “I want to see them bond. You want to create that type of atmosphere. Hopefully it creates winning ways. The intangibles and togetherness can help push you over the top. Hopefully we can get another championship.”

This job for Holbrook could be construed as a stepping stone to the next coaching level. The new Gulls coach prefers not to think of it that way.

“It definitely doesn’t hurt, but it’s not the sole reason,” Holbrook said. “I want to do a good job, whether it’s at RIC or with the Gulls. This could be me for a bit. Whatever follows just kind of falls into place.”