ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

'It's pretty surreal': Frank Holbrook grew up watching the Gulls. Now he's their manager.

By Steve Rogers, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POdnN_0gA6x5Y300

NEWPORT — Middletown resident Frank Holbrook was a key pitcher for Division III Wheaton College during its run to the 2012 national title game.

That summer, he played for the Newport Gulls in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and was a member of the fifth Newport team to win a championship.

Holbrook returned to the Gulls as an assistant coach the following year. He then coached at his college alma mater for four years, starting in 2014 before taking the head coaching position at Rhode Island College, a position he still holds.

Holbrook was set to coach in the Cape Cod League this summer, but changed his mind after having a conversation with Newport Gulls General Manager Chuck Paiva.

“I was originally going to be the pitching coach for Harwich,” Holbrook said. “Then Chuck gave me a call. I stuck close to home to be able to do this. I’m excited for this coaching opportunity. At the same time, it’s pretty surreal. It hasn’t really hit me yet.”

After playing for the Gulls, returning to coach the team was an easy choice for Holbrook.

“They’re at the head of the league,” Holbrook said. “From a management standpoint, they do a nice job working with the community and they make it an outstanding place to play.

“They always do a great job of getting some pretty talented players. Everybody wants to play in Newport. They make you want to play for the whole season, and that’s big for summer ball.”

Ex-teammate on coaching staff

Ted Regan returns for his second season as the Gulls hitting coach, but one of Holbrook’s first jobs was to find a pitching coach. He probably just scrolled through his contacts to find the person to fill the position.

Dan Gusovsky, the former catcher for Holbrook at Wheaton who's been an assistant coach at Lehigh University and William & Mary, among other schools, accepted the pitching coach offer.

“We were looking for another system coach and he checked off a lot of the boxes,” Holbrook said. “He’s a guy I trust and respect. Plus he throws batting practice.”

This will be Holbrook’s first opportunity to lead a team comprised mostly of Division I players. With the exception of 2013, when he was an assistant with the Gulls, Holbrook always has led Division III players. How much of a difference is that to the coach and to the players?

“It’s the same game. Players definitely have experienced some awesome facilities and have great coaches,” Holbrook said. “But it’s still baseball. You don’t really view it as too much of a difference.

“They know I played here and coached here. I’ll be happy to prove to them I can do the job. I’m excited to work with them.

“And I’ll get to learn from a bunch of different guys and pick their brains about what their coaches do in certain situations. It’s part of the reason why I decided to be here.”

Team bonding is key

The Gulls roster has players from universities like Texas, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Michigan State. There are talented players and all of them have a goal of making it to the big leagues.

Last year, the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft adversely affected the Gulls as three players left the team after they were drafted and signed contracts. This season, the MLB draft will take place July 17-19 and about 625 players will hear their names called. Some of them could be Newport players.

“There are five or six on our roster who are draft eligible,” Holbrook said. “For the next six weeks, it’s really important for them to get in front of scouts and perform well.”

That’s why it’s important for Holbrook to try to instill team camaraderie that hopefully will compensate for the loss of quality players and still enable the Gulls to compete for a seventh league title.

“A lot of things will happen during the season,” Holbrook said. “I want to see them bond. You want to create that type of atmosphere. Hopefully it creates winning ways. The intangibles and togetherness can help push you over the top. Hopefully we can get another championship.”

This job for Holbrook could be construed as a stepping stone to the next coaching level. The new Gulls coach prefers not to think of it that way.

“It definitely doesn’t hurt, but it’s not the sole reason,” Holbrook said. “I want to do a good job, whether it’s at RIC or with the Gulls. This could be me for a bit. Whatever follows just kind of falls into place.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

This sneaky path to The Country Club led to much more than just a golf course

This article is an updated version of a story that originally appeared on GOLF.com in 2012. Unlike Groucho Marx, I would like to belong to a lot of clubs that would not have me as a member. It’s a complex I contracted as a kid growing up in Brookline, Mass., where I lived just down the road and a few traffic lights from the gated entrance of The Country Club.
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Newport, RI
Sports
Middletown, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
State
Oregon State
City
Middletown, RI
Golf.com

The Country Club at Brookline: History, membership, more

If Tom Brady was put on a two-year waitlist for a locker at The Country Club, good luck getting one of your own. Not only would you be joining the sixth-oldest course in America, but its rich history and impact on the game are rivaled by few. Why is Brookline’s...
BROOKLINE, MA
jewishrhody.com

Ronald Markoff, 73

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Ronald Charles Markoff passed away on June 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Ron was born in Providence on March 25, 1949, the son of the late Florence (Shapiro) and Henry W. Markoff. He was a lifetime resident of Providence who often recounted fond memories of growing up on Burlington Street in the home designed by his father, a renowned local architect. He was a gracious host and eager tour guide for out-of-town guests, quick to share how Providence, built on seven hills, was just as esteemed as Rome.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire-EMS Department announces passing of retire Lt. Mike Barcellos

“It is with heavy hearts that the Fairhaven Fire-EMS and Fairhaven Firefighters Association, Local 1555 regret to announce the passing of retired Lieutenant Mike Barcellos after a courageous battle with occupational cancer. Mike began his career at Fairhaven Fire Department in 1979 and retired in 2008. He was a lifelong...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh University#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Newport Gulls#Te
capecodwave.com

George Sylvestre, Fishing The Brewster Flats – A Guide’s Story

BREWSTER – “Striper fishing the Brewster flats at night,” said fishing guide George Sylvestre. “There’s nothing more interesting.”. One recent evening, Sylvestre, 53, of Waltham and Brewster, was in a parking lot talking to a scrum of fisherman that he was about to guide for a night of fishing on the Brewster flats off of Paine’s Creek Landing.
BREWSTER, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Pickleball courts open at Fort Phoenix

Fairhaven officials, state Rep. Bill Straus, and pickleball enthusiasts gathered for the official opening of the new pickleball courts at Fort Phoenix on Sunday, 6/12. Ken Pottel of the Fairhaven Pickleball Association called the growth of the organization “explosive.” He said they started with blended lines at the tennis courts at Cushman Park, and eight members. Now they have dedicated pickleball courts at Fort Phoenix, more planned for Livesey Park, and more than 200 members, all in just three years.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

The Vault Music Hall & Pub in New Bedford Was More Than Just a Venue, It Was an Unforgettable Family

With the recent news of The Vault's closing, I can't help but think back on the good times. It's bittersweet, to say the least, and although I don't know why the downtown establishment closed down, at least I can reminisce. You see, The Vault Music Hall & Pub was more than just a venue. To me, it was family -- from the security crew to the bartenders, right down to the ownership. Howie Malowes and his team were always there to make me feel welcomed and catered to for any need I had while working a gig.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Regan
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies husband, wife who died in crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a crash in Seekonk on Monday night that claimed the life of a husband and wife. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Route 44 just after 6 p.m. found a 2004 Corvette that had collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet news and happenings

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:21 p.m., the Acushnet Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Perry Hill Road. A landscaper working at a job site on Cape Cod earlier today found what appeared to be an old hand grenade and brought it home to Acushnet. After showing it to a family member and out of an abundance of caution, the Acushnet Police were contacted and responded. Based on the nature of the situation, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was notified and responded as well.
ACUSHNET, MA
ABC6.com

Newport police look to identify man accused of vandalizing shipyard

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Newport police are looking to identify a man that they believe vandalized a shipyard in the city. Police said that the man allegedly vandalized the shipyard at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident should call Newport Police...
NEWPORT, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

967
Followers
982
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy