Nonprofit organizations: Master's and certificate programs webinar

case.edu
 5 days ago

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences will host an information session about its nonprofit organizations master's degree and certificate...

thedaily.case.edu

geekwire.com

A trio of founders offer lessons on ‘fundraising while Black’ in Techstars panel discussion

For many Black entrepreneurs, getting funding for their business is a daunting and disproportionately difficult task. Only about 1% of all venture dollars goes to Black founders, according to Crunchbase, despite Black and African Americans making up 13% of the U.S. population. Despite the odds, many Black entrepreneurs have navigated their way through multiple rounds of financing, coming out of the fundraising gauntlet.
ECONOMY
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Named a College of Distinction

A guide for college-bound students has recognized Neumann University as a College of Distinction for its excellence in higher education in 2022-23. Neumann was cited by the Colleges of Distinction 2022-23 guide. It cites Neumann University as a College of Distinction for its collaborative learning, strong liberal arts curriculum, professional...
COLLEGES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Point32Health Recognized as one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the Country

CANTON, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes superior corporate citizenship programs and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in communities and within their companies.
BUSINESS
nonprofitquarterly.org

It Takes Commitment: Management as Sharing Power and Participation

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “How to Design Democratic Management.” View the full webinar here. Yarissa Soriano: At the Democracy at Work Institute (DAWI), we believe that democratic managers need to know and do all the things that any conventional business manager needs to do to ensure that the business is doing well, that the business is successful, and that it moves people and resources towards their goals. What sets a democratic manager apart and the core principles that really makes them different than your traditional management is commitment. Commitment to sharing information transparently, sharing power regularly, and teaching others to do what they need to do in order to really participate fully in the operations and the governance of the business. Democratic managers are developing workers’ capacity through what I like to call “human-centered supervision,” looking at our workers as a whole.
JOBS
HackerNoon

Remote IT Mentoring and How to Use it for Effective Collaboration

I’ve been mentoring people for IT roles for a long time. At first, these were friends or work colleagues who were asking me some job-related questions. When I started my blog, I got more systematic about finding mentees — I need more contact with people similar to my readers so that I can write relevant articles. In the past six months, I’ve met with about 10 people. With some, it was a one-off consultation; with others, we continued for some time. In this article, I share my current collaboration plan to make sure mentees can progress with their goals and that our time is spent efficiently.
JOBS
Hr Morning

Improve company culture with an intentional, actionable approach

We’re finally getting to the bottom of what’s causing the Great Resignation. And, despite popular opinion, it’s not just burnout or salary. It might be more about company culture. Being overworked and underpaid certainly contributes to the mass resignations we’ve seen across the globe. But it turns...
BUSINESS
BBC

Free courses offered to retrain people for highly-skilled careers

People looking to retrain into highly-skilled careers are being given the opportunity to sign up to free courses aimed at boosting their job prospects. Cornwall Council and Devon County Council have been awarded £1.8m from the Department for Education to run a third year of Skills Bootcamps. The courses...
EDUCATION

