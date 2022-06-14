ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

2 Kansas men dead, another injured after head-on crash

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Two Kansas men died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Thomas...

Little Apple Post

Kansas man dies after motorcycle rear-ends SUV

REPUBLIC COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle driven by Scott McIntosh, 58, Olathe, was eastbound on U.S. 36 two miles east of Bellville. The motorcycle attempted to pass a...
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LAMICHAEL SCOTT FEWELL, 31, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $4500. CLIFTON BRIGHT, 27, Manhattan, Criminal use of weapons; poss firearm by person convicted of...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect threatened 71-year-old with a gun

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged aggravated assault in Manhattan. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 71-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigating $100,000 damage to apartment

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan. Just before 3:30p.m Wednesday, MH Development and a 52-year-old woman reported carpet, light fixtures, walls, a refrigerator, doors, cabinets, couch, mattress, glass tables, dresser, weight bench and more were damaged inside of an apartment, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Suspect jailed in Kansas after 2-state, 100-mph chase

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a 2-state chase. On Monday, Richardson County Nebraska deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 mile per hour and continued into Brown County Kansas, according to a media release. Brown County Deputies, were...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

MFD to Begin Annual Hydrant Flowing

The Manhattan Fire Department said Thursday that they will start their annual fire hydrant maintenance program this week. Crews will be flowing and painting fire hydrants throughout the City from now until late fall. The fire hydrants are flowed every year to ensure their proper operation and to flush out...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Brigade are swept in a doubleheader

For the first time this season the Junction City Brigade ( 7-2 ) have lost a baseball gaame. The Brigade lost to the Midwest A's 8-7 and 8-3 in a doubleheader played Thursday in Belton, MO. Junction City will host the A's at 7 p.m. Friday at Rathert Field.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan women reappointed to statewide boards

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly today announced appointments to the following state boards and committee. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPA’s). The Board of Accountancy is a regulatory body authorized to carry out the laws and administrative regulations governing CPA’s. The board is disciplinary and has the authority to conduct investigations.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KSU students earn spring semester honors

MANHATTAN — More than 4,120 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester. Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
