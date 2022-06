MONTICELLO- Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D – Forestburgh) has encouraged the Sullivan County Legislature to enact a temporary cap on the county’s gas tax. The state budget enacted in April suspended the state’s eight cents per gallon motor fuel tax and the four percent sales tax per gallon from June 1st until the end of the year. Since the state’s sales tax on gasoline is already capped at two dollars, this equates to a 16-cent savings per gallon.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO