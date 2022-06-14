Crocs x Balenciaga Drop Classic Clog-Inspired Tote Bags and Phone Holders

Hailey Bieber finally dropped her highly anticipated skincare brand, Rhode Skin, which is derived from the model’s middle name. Rhode Skin is starting strong with the intro of three hero products: The Barrier Repair Cream, an essential moisturizer, Peptide Glazing Fluid, a glow serum and the Peptide Lip Balm, which is available in three scent offerings. All the products in the lineup are formulated with ingredients to make up Bieber’s “Glazed Skin,” such as shea butter, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The packaging is minimal and chic, which mirrors Bieber’s personal style.
