Birmingham chef wins James Beard Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Automatic Seafood and Oysters chef Adam Evans was named Best Chef in the South Monday at the 2022 James Beard Awards.

Evans grew up in Muscle Shoals and graduated from Auburn University. He was among five finalists competing for the award.

The James Beard Awards are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors for those in the culinary and food industry.

Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood, Blake Aguillard, Trey Smith and Melissa Martin were the other finalists.

