Austin, TX

Man dies in officer shooting at north Austin hotel

By Candy Rodriguez, Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131fDc_0gA6vXQy00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died Tuesday morning after being shot at a north Austin hotel by a Leander Police officer who was a member of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team.

According to Cedar Park Police, the SWAT team executed a search warrant at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane at 12:30 a.m.

Suspect with knives, gun ‘safely’ taken into custody after SWAT call in Round Rock

Police said a confidential informant led the team to the location in Austin. The case originated with CPPD.

“There was large amounts of narcotics in the apartment at the time,” Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon said, referring to the extended-stay hotel. “That’s why the search warrant was executed.”

Leander Police Chief Greg Minton said the officer shot and killed a 34-year-old man inside the hotel room. Police said the officer is on administrative leave per LPD policy. They did not identify the officer or the man who died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CBG3_0gA6vXQy00
The hotel room where the officer-involved shooting took place. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Police didn’t say if the man inside the hotel had a weapon. Minton estimated the officer who shot the man had been with the department for about 17 years.

Austin police were called to the scene after the shooting to investigate, Minton said during an early morning news conference.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN that one person died at the scene with gunshot wounds and a second person was taken to the hospital. The second person did not have gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during the shooting and there is no threat to the public.

Minton explained the Central Texas Regional SWAT team is made up of the Cedar Park Police Department, the Pflugerville Police Department, the Leander Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department. The SWAT team was established in 2014.

The city of Leander earlier told KXAN it had no comment as of Tuesday morning. Georgetown Police told KXAN that none of its officers fired weapons during the shooting.

Cedar Park Police reports its organized crime unit has served 13 narcotics search warrants this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

fox44news.com

Man dies, arrest made in motorcycle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. Killeen Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stringer Street on June 10 at approximately 9:33 p.m. in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX
