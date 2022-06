It’s again back to square one with a case challenging the requirement for an Illinois resident to have a state-issued ID to have a gun in their own home. The case against Vivian Brown began in White County back in 2017. After responding to a domestic disturbance call, police found Brown in possession of a rifle but she didn’t have a state-issued Firearm Owner’s Identification or FOID card. Prosecutors charged Brown. The White County Circuit Court ruled the FOID card unconstitutional in a home setting. In 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court sent the case back only to have to hear the case again in March. Representing the state, Garson Steven Fischer said Brown never applied for a FOID card.

