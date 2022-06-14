ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miaou Goes on a Weekend Getaway in Pre-Fall 2022 Lookbook

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiaou has unveiled its Pre-Fall 2022 collection in a lookbook inspired by playful summer days in the French countryside. The latest range is a combination of romantic shapes and contemporary styles....

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Dior Sets Sails for Spain for Cruise 2023 Show

Luxury brand Dior presents its Cruise 2023 collection on June 16, taking us through the city of Seville, Spain for its latest capsule of garments. Motivated by the work of Valencian plastic artist Maria Angeles Vila Tortosa, the newest offering from the fashion house merges the city’s rich history with its designs, promising a show filled with high-octane music and provocative art. Tortosa calls designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s method “a powerful cocktail,” as she takes in the “local traditions wherever she goes” to deliver an unforgettable display.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: How Emerging Brand Jasmains Paris Upcycles Heartbreak

Upon first glance at these cheeky denim designs, you’ll probably assume they’re a playful take on embracing the feminine form. But Paris-based fashion designer Yasmine Ait ouazzou created these designs not only to embrace human physicality but to heal her feminine energy as well. When Yasmine, the founder...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Otiumberg and Hunza G Team Up to Create the Ultimate Gold Hoops

London-based swimwear label Hunza G has teamed up with demi-fine jewelry brand Otiumberg for a limited-edition capsule collection made for hoop-lovers everywhere. With a shared belief in responsibly crafted pieces that stand the test of time, both designers joined forces on a mission to create the ultimate gold hoop earrings. Embodying Hunza G’s summer ethos, the capsule features three distinct styles of hoop earring, each with a view to be worn all year round. Merging Hunza G’s signature crinkle with Otiumberg’s iconic hoop design, the collection blends both brand identities to create something new.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

6 Non-Sneakers for Sneaker Lovers

Made popular by James Harris and Lawrence Schlossman of “Throwing Fits,” the term “post-sneaker” defines the fashion landscape that embraces alternate and experimental forms of footwear. More specifically, these are consumers that were at one point sneaker enthusiasts, but given the current trend cycle and/or the market’s over saturation, this audience seeks the unique and “neck-breaking” effect that their favorite kicks once held.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jisoo Attends the Cartier Gala in Spain in a Little Black Dress

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo‘s role as Cartier‘s global ambassador entails many responsibilities, including attending special occasions like its Gala in Spain. For the event, the K-pop artist donned a strapless little black dress by ROKH featuring a cut-out on the back. The star completed her look with Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Uptown Sandals, and of course, Cartier earrings and a necklace from the High Jewelry line. As for beauty, Jisoo opted for a low ponytail with a middle parting, as well as a subtle winged liner and glossy lips.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Matthew M. Williams Debuts His First Perfume for Givenchy

Ever since his appointment as creative director for Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams has released a slew of ready-to-wear collections and footwear designs, as well as it-bags and Disney collaboration. This time around, the designer has debuted his first-ever perfume for the fashion house, aptly dubbed “MMW.”. The unisex fragrance...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Balmain Unicorn is More Than Just Another Designer Sneaker

When it comes to designer sneakers, brands tend to rely heavily on existing silhouettes like the adidas Stan Smith, Nike Air Force 1 or Converse Chuck Taylor. Luxury brands tend to “reimagine” these beloved models by simply applying their own branding — and not much else. It’s a formula that has worked with great success, since the current nostalgic-driven trend cycle depends on this familiarity.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Pharrell Williams Adds Suncare to Humanrace Lineup

Pharrell Williams‘ skincare line Humanrace is set to receive a new category — suncare. The label, which expanded to body care earlier this year, has unveiled two new SPF products. The Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer uses snow mushroom extract and non-nano zinc oxide to hydrate and protect the skin from UV rays while also offering blue light protection. Meanwhile, the Ozone Body Protection Cream is water-resistant and uses squalane, snow mushroom extract and non-nano zinc oxide with SPF 30 and broad-spectrum protection. The products, which are refillable, arrive in orange-colored packaging made using 50% post-consumer recycled landfill plastic.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: I Attended Di Petsa's Wetness Full Moon Workshop and It Changed My Life

Truthfully, wetness is a concept that either makes me think of sexual pleasure or grosses me out entirely. Yet, Dimitra, the designer behind the fashion brand Di Petsa enjoys interacting with the concept for that very reason. Although most know her for her wet dresses that have been worn by the likes of everyone from the Hadid’s to Chlöe Bailey, she also hosts a monthly Wetness Full Moon Ceremony that carries the same purpose as her fashion shows. To be ”around other people with whom you can share this experience of opening up, using our bodies to express our connection with water, to let go of shame,” and of course, “harness the moons energy and transformative power to guide the tides within you,” Dimitra shared.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Butter Goods Creates the Vest of the Summer

Skate-centric brand Butter Goods recently dropped the first lookbook for it’s summer delivery. The collection includes logo tees, embroidered sweatshirts, denim and accessories. Joining the collection’s strawberry, butterfly and Jazz-inspired graphic prints are a selection of adorable apparel with Troll dolls. Available in brown and navy colorways, the...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber Finally Releases Her Beauty Brand, Rhode Skin

Hailey Bieber finally dropped her highly anticipated skincare brand, Rhode Skin, which is derived from the model’s middle name. Rhode Skin is starting strong with the intro of three hero products: The Barrier Repair Cream, an essential moisturizer, Peptide Glazing Fluid, a glow serum and the Peptide Lip Balm, which is available in three scent offerings. All the products in the lineup are formulated with ingredients to make up Bieber’s “Glazed Skin,” such as shea butter, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The packaging is minimal and chic, which mirrors Bieber’s personal style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Casetify Dedicates New Tech Accessories Collection to 'Sailor Moon'

Casetify and Sailor Moon have come together to celebrate strength and friendship through a collaborative tech accessories line. By the end of this month, fans will be able to get their hands on phone cases featuring iconic characters, symbols and elements from the series. Select designs are printed with each character’s signature catchphrase, including Sailor Moon’s “In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!” Elsewhere, customers can also opt for the limited-edition reflective Pink Mirror Case. Additional offerings arrive in the form of AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, water bottles and a special Nintendo Switch Carrying Case.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Be the First to Try ISAMAYA At the Brand's London Pop-Up

Internationally renowned makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is set to take over London‘s Soho this July to celebrate the launch of her new brand ISAMAYA. Introducing her first-ever capsule collection, titled “INDUSTRIAL,” the pop-up will mark the first occasion where beauty fans will be able to see the products from the eponymous label, days ahead of the official launch. Featuring the five-piece beauty collection in all its glory, the pop-up will be home to the Color Pigments Eyeshadow Palette, Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara, Liplacq Maximising Lip Serum, Browlacq Brow Laminator and Skinlacq Tripe Hyaluronic Glow Serum. Alongside the makeup, fans will also have access to an exclusive, limited-edition collection of ISAMAYA merch and jewelry.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Pharrell and adidas Originals Cover the Hu NMD in Animal Print

Multihyphenate Pharrell Williams continues to push the envelope with his ongoing adidas partnership through a newly revealed Hu NMD silhouette. The collaborative sneaker dons an animal print, sock-like upper with an orange base and pink spots. Never one to shy away from color, the model also boasts bright green laces with reflective detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Upgrade Your Camping Gear With Helinox x Carhartt WIP's Outdoor Range

Helinox has joined forces with Carhartt WIP on a collection of lightweight, portable camping furniture. The range is comprised of three items — a portable chair, portable workspace and box-shape canopy — dressed in the apparel brand’s signature Camo Tide print, which dominated its latest collection. The Sunset Chair is made of aluminum alloy poles and robust polyester fabric, and comes with a mesh side pocket and pillow holder. Elsewhere, the Tactical Field Office M is equipped with a 15-liter cargo bag and side table. Rounding off the range is the Royal Box Shade crafted from polyester ripstop fabric with SPF 50+ coverage.
Hypebae

Take a Look Inside Hypebeast's 7-Story Flagship Building in NYC

Bringing its culture and content to IRL, Hypebeast has opened its first-ever U.S. flagship building. Situated in Manhattan’s Chinatown in New York City, the location spans seven floors and 25,000 square meters, housing everything from HBX and Hypebeans‘ offline stores to event spaces. The first two floors of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

The Heritage of Maybelline's Iconic Great Lash Mascara

Mascara is very personal. As most beauty routines have a significant story behind them, the use of mascara, how we use them and how they’re applied all hold details that are near and dear to our hearts. In that same spirit, we’re positive that every lash enhancer user has used the cult favorite Maybelline New York’s Great Lash at least once on their makeup journey. It’s truly a product that has been passed down from generation to generation.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

A Tupac Restaurant is Coming to Los Angeles

In conjunction with the Wake Me When I’m Free Museum at LA Live honoring Tupac Shakur‘s monumental legacy, the Shakur Estate has announced a limited-edition Los Angeles location of the Powamekka Café, a restaurant conceptualized by the late rapper. According to a press release, Tupac described the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

