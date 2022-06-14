Miaou Goes on a Weekend Getaway in Pre-Fall 2022 Lookbook

Internationally renowned makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is set to take over London‘s Soho this July to celebrate the launch of her new brand ISAMAYA. Introducing her first-ever capsule collection, titled “INDUSTRIAL,” the pop-up will mark the first occasion where beauty fans will be able to see the products from the eponymous label, days ahead of the official launch. Featuring the five-piece beauty collection in all its glory, the pop-up will be home to the Color Pigments Eyeshadow Palette, Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara, Liplacq Maximising Lip Serum, Browlacq Brow Laminator and Skinlacq Tripe Hyaluronic Glow Serum. Alongside the makeup, fans will also have access to an exclusive, limited-edition collection of ISAMAYA merch and jewelry.
