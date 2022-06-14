ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Garden club, VanderWall team up to plant tree in Manistee

By News Advocate Staff
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manistee is now home to a seedling from a 150-year-old tree that graces the east lawn of the Michigan State Capitol in...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Manistee, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Manistee, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Vanderwall
Person
Kathy Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Club#Tree Planting#Plant#The Armory Youth Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
698
Followers
939
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy