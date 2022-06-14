ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continuing the search for solutions surrounding violence on the South Side

By John Shumway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After walking Carson Street early Saturday morning during the height of the bar hours, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will return to the South Side on Tuesday night to discuss public safety concerns.

Gainey continues to search for solutions to the issues that have plagued the area recently.

Everyone involved in trying to find solutions want to reestablish the vibe that has drawn people to the area -- but without the current threat atmosphere.

Pittsburgh's South Side is much more than the bar-hopping, trouble-brewing Carson Street canyon that its image has become.

It's an eclectic and diverse mix or more than 10,000 people and 600 businesses, and it's a truly unique part of the city that needs help.

"We're 20 plus years into this. It  just isn't something that happened overnight," said Pittsburgh Councilman Bruce Kraus.

"All the people, signs, and businesses, all they want is peace. Law and order and peace. That's it," said Rich Cupka, the owner of Cupka's Cafe.

What has seemingly happened overnight against the timeline of history is the trouble the mayor saw as he walked Carson Street alongside Councilman Kraus.

"Did we see fights? Yes. Did we see underage? Yes. Do we see public intox? Yes. Did we see open fifths of liquor? Yes, everything and he saw firsthand," Kraus said.

"Now, what we have down here, John, is we have kids coming in underage, selling alcohol and drugs out of their cars. On the on the streets, you know, and nothing's been done about it," Cupka said.

Cupka says now that the mayor has seen it firsthand, he's going to hear a call for enforcement like there was last weekend.

"Friday and Saturday night was pretty quiet. There's a lot of police. A lot of state troopers, which was nice, Cupka said.

"That's one weekend. We have to sustain it now," Cupka added.

Both Kraus and Cupka say the South Side has a real problem with open containers of alcohol on the street. Cupka says the law isn't being enforced and advocates for a return to saturation patrols.

A large number of people are expected to show up for a meeting on Tuesday night with Mayor Gainey.

Cupka says 180 people have signed up for the meeting, with 11 individuals who have registered to speak.

Mayor Gainey will be in attendance along with the heads of a number of different city departments.

Councilman Kraus says he hopes it will be a forward-looking meeting.

