Two More Local Gang Bangers Arrested

A 29 Palms man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon at the Yucca valley Walmart. Sheriff’s investigators said Tuesday (June 14), at 5:56 pm, deputies from the Morongo Basin station were dispatched to the Yucca Valley Walmart on a a report of a kidnapping inside the store. The male and female victims were shopping together when the suspect, David Sorattanasoun, 38, of Twentynine Palms approached them. Deputies say the female victim and Sorattansoun were involved in an on again, off again relationship. Sorattanasoun assaulted the male victim, knocking him unconscious, and forced the female victim to leave the store with him. Witnesses said Sorattanasoun pulled the female victim into a car and then drove away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located by deputies, parked at a residence in Twentynine Palms. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and the Specialized Enforcement Division responded to the residence and took Sorattansoun into custody without incident. The victim was found at the residence uninjured. Sorattanasoun was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail for investigation of Kidnapping and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Adam Renteria or Detective Thomas Gates of the Morongo Basin Station (760) 366-4175.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO