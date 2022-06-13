ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Two More Local Gang Bangers Arrested

knewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaac Martinez (L), and Eddied Amezquita (R) of Indio. Two local gang members arrested Thurs June 9th 2022. No shortage of business for the Violent Crime Gang Task Force in the desert....

www.knewsradio.com

KESQ News Channel 3

20-year-old pleads not guilty to accusation he shot at man in Coachella

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard pleaded not guilty today to two felony charges. Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was charged with attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He pleaded not guilty to both Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. The post 20-year-old pleads not guilty to accusation he shot at man in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

29 PALMS MAN ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING, ASSAULT, AT WALMART

A 29 Palms man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon at the Yucca valley Walmart. Sheriff’s investigators said Tuesday (June 14), at 5:56 pm, deputies from the Morongo Basin station were dispatched to the Yucca Valley Walmart on a a report of a kidnapping inside the store. The male and female victims were shopping together when the suspect, David Sorattanasoun, 38, of Twentynine Palms approached them. Deputies say the female victim and Sorattansoun were involved in an on again, off again relationship. Sorattanasoun assaulted the male victim, knocking him unconscious, and forced the female victim to leave the store with him. Witnesses said Sorattanasoun pulled the female victim into a car and then drove away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located by deputies, parked at a residence in Twentynine Palms. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and the Specialized Enforcement Division responded to the residence and took Sorattansoun into custody without incident. The victim was found at the residence uninjured. Sorattanasoun was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail for investigation of Kidnapping and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Adam Renteria or Detective Thomas Gates of the Morongo Basin Station (760) 366-4175.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Grand Theft at La Quinta Business

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for. allegedly having about $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a La Quinta. Adrian Nicholas Vanwinkle of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday. morning following a grand theft investigation by the La Quinta Special. Enforcement Team, according to...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two documented gang members arrested, suspected of gun violation

Two documented gang members with warrants out for their arrest were behind bars today on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered firearm. Jaime Angel Mejia, 24, and Nicholas Angel Mejia, 21, were arrested in the 80-300 block of Paseo Tesoro in Indio on Tuesday following a weapons investigation by the Coachella Community Action The post Two documented gang members arrested, suspected of gun violation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Ambushed’ El Monte police officers mourned in Coachella Valley

Two beloved El Monte police officers who were killed Tuesday were "essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona. The officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel. The officers were identified on Wednesday as Corporal Michael Paredes, a 22-year veteran, and The post ‘Ambushed’ El Monte police officers mourned in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
EL MONTE, CA
myrcns.com

Hemet pursuit leads to barricaded standoff, arrest of wanted felons – Discarded firearm recovered

HEMET, Calif., — Authorities say a pair of wanted felons were arrested after a pursuit that traveled from the city of Hemet to the Red Mountain area Thursday afternoon, June 9. Although the chase was discontinued for safety reasons, a Sheriff’s aviation crew was eventually able to locate the vehicle involved in the pursuit, leading to a barricaded standoff and the pair of suspect’s arrests, according to officials.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dump truck driver accused of starting deadly 1,000+ acre Calimesa fire arraigned

A 39-year-old dump truck driver accused of causing a deadly 1,000-acre blaze in Calimesa by intentionally dropping flaming debris from his rig in the middle of a windstorm pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. Antonio Ornelas Velazquez of Desert Hot Springs was charged last year with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count The post Dump truck driver accused of starting deadly 1,000+ acre Calimesa fire arraigned appeared first on KESQ.
CALIMESA, CA
mynewsla.com

20-Year-Old Behind Bars for Allegedly Shooting at Person in Coachella

A 20-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1 million Monday for allegedly shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard. Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
knewsradio.com

Bad Boys Rounded Up

Metal police handcuffs Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. An 8 hour parole and probation compliance sweep in the Hemet San Jacinto area has led to the arrest of 75 people on Friday June 10th 2022. The Sheriffs Department reports the following results:. 25 felony arrests. 50 misdemeanor arrests. Firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
z1077fm.com

SPECIAL SHERIFF’S TEAM TAKING GUNS FROM AREA FELONS

Good work from a specialized Sheriff’s team funded by Measure Y in Yucca Valley has taken guns out of the hands of convicted felons. Friday, June 3, deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team, or MET, conducted a probation check in the 56000 block of Encantrado Rd in Landers. Deputies contacted Scott Thomas, 33, and located a handgun and shotgun as well as several different calibers of ammunition. Thomas is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and ammunition and Scott Thomas was arrested for those felony violations and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail and is being held on no bail.
LANDERS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on 215 Freeway Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside was identified Wednesday as a 60-year-old Perris woman. Stefanie Beltran was fatally injured about 8 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-215, just south of Spruce Street, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. The California Highway Patrol said...
RIVERSIDE, CA
myrcns.com

Local motorcyclist, 33, ID’d after fatal Hemet crash

HEMET, Calif., — Authorities say a local motorcyclist was killed when another vehicle attempted to make a left turn in front of him in Hemet on Wednesday evening, June 8. No other injuries were reported after the deadly crash, which happened near the intersection of Sanderson Avenue and Devonshire Avenue, according to officials.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs Police Officers Respond to Mission Springs Park Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at Mission Springs Park on Sunday afternoon. Desert Hot Springs officers responded to gun shots fired when they found the two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.  The two victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries. Further details about the shooting are The post Desert Hot Springs Police Officers Respond to Mission Springs Park Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Indio resident pleads guilty for his role in a $15.6 million Ponzi scheme

A former Indio resident pled guilty to federal charges for his role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of more than $15 million. Joey Stanton Dodson, 58, formerly of Indio and now residing in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood of Los Angeles, engaged in a scheme between November 2012 and May 2015 to defraud investors The post Former Indio resident pleads guilty for his role in a $15.6 million Ponzi scheme appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio

The Riverside County Fair and the National Date Festival are officially coming back to the City of Indio. After years of uncertainty, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors finalized a partnership with Pickering Events LLC to oversee the Riverside County Fairgrounds. The partnership is set to last 5 years, you can get more details here. The post Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
worldnationnews.com

Pilot announces power loss before horrific plane crash in Hemet

A student pilot mortally injured in a flaming airplane crash in Hemet announced that his engine had shut down just before the accident, leading to an emergency landing attempt, resulting in the single-engined plane being stuck on a road. and fell into a retaining wall. to a federal report released Wednesday, June 15.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot Declared Power Loss Prior to Fiery Plane Crash in Hemet

A student pilot fatally injured in a fiery airplane crash in Hemet declared that his engine had quit just prior to the accident, leading to an attempted emergency landing that resulted in the single-engine plane bounding over a road and plowing into a retaining wall, according to a federal report released Wednesday.
HEMET, CA

