U.S. small-business sentiment dips in May -NFIB

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. small-business confidence edged down in May as worries about high inflation persisted, according to a survey on Tuesday, which also showed demand for labor remained strong despite rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index dipped 0.1 point last month to 93.1. The share of owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months hit a record low.

Expectations for better business conditions have deteriorated every month since January. Inflation remained the biggest challenge.

High inflation has prompted an aggressive response from the U.S. Federal Reserve, leaving investors worrying about a protracted period of very slow growth or even a recession next year. The central bank is expected to raise its policy interest rate by another 50 basis points at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. The Fed has increased the overnight rate by 75 basis points since March.

The NFIB survey showed 51% of businesses reported job openings they could not fill, up four points from April. The vacancies were for both skilled and unskilled labor, with worker shortages most acute in the construction, manufacturing, retail, and wholesale industries. Small business job openings are more than 20 percentage points higher than the historical average.

The government reported early this month that there were 11.4 million job openings across the economy at the end of April. The Fed is trying to cool demand for labor, without driving the unemployment rate too high.

Despite the acute worker shortage, the appetite for wage increases is waning. About 46% of small business owners reported raising compensation, down three points from April. A quarter planned to do so in the next three months, down two points from April, but still a historically very high share.

South Korean president promises deregulation, reforms

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised on Thursday to remove outdated regulations hindering new businesses while calling for an immediate start to reforming labour practices, the education system and pension programmes. Yoon, in his second month in office, also said at an event introducing his...
EDUCATION
Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Australia raises emissions cutting target for 2030

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Australia, under a new Labor government, on Thursday raised its 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions, bringing the country more in line with other developed economies' Paris climate accord commitments. Australia, one of the world's highest per capita carbon emitters, pledged to the United Nations...
JAPAN
