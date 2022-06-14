ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Gay Street Bridge lane closures Tuesday, Wednesday in Knoxville

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An annual inspection will close motor vehicle traffic lanes along the Gay Street Bridge this week, according to the City of Knoxville. The alternating lane closures will affect vehicular traffic both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is inspecting the steel spandrel braced bridge, which crosses the Tennessee River and connects Downtown Knoxville with South Knoxville. For the inspections, lane closures will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

The state’s bridge inspection begins Tuesday morning with the closure of the northbound Gay Street lane across the bridge.

The city says local traffic only will be allowed on westbound Sevier Avenue at Atchley Street. Other traffic will be detoured to Atchley, Mimosa Avenue, and then to Chapman Highway.

The detour avoids building demolition work underway at Kay Street and Blount Avenue and closures associated with that project being done by the property owner, the city says, while access to the Regal parking garage will be maintained.

On Wednesday , the southbound lane across the Gay Street Bridge will be closed.

While pedestrian and bicycle traffic are not expected to be impacted, pedestrians and bicyclists are encouraged to use caution because of the presence of TDOT equipment, the city said.

The Gay Street Bridge opened to traffic on July 9, 1898, according to the Historic Bridges of the United States.

