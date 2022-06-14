Former Pioneer Wins State Open

CHATTANOOGA — Former Tusculum University All-American Brad Hawkins won the Tennessee State Open Golf Championship on Thursday at the Council Fire Club.

The TU Sports Hall of Famer fired a five-under par 67 including a birdie on the final hole of the championship to win by one shot with a 54-hole score of 71-66-67=204 (-12). Hawkins edged duo of Alex Cobb and Jake Hall, who each carded 11-under scores of 205.

The 145-player tournament field had to wait out numerous weather delays during the week, which stretching the opening two rounds into multiple days for some competitors.

In Thursday’s final round, Hawkins was behind at the turn, but posted a four-under par 32 on his inward nine to secure the victory. He tallied six birdies, one bogey and 11 pars on his winning scorecard.

The 2016 Tusculum graduate played two seasons with the Pioneers where he was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference first team selection, including his senior campaign where he was the SAC Men’s Golfer of the Year. He earned All-Region honors in both of his Tusculum seasons including his senior year where he earned both All-America and CoSIDA Academic All-America® accolades.

The Knoxville native came to Tusculum from Walters State College where he was a two-time junior college All-American for coach Bill Gardner, a Tusculum alum and fellow TU Sports Hall of Famer. Hawkins led the Senators to the 2014 NJCAA National Championship as a sophomore where he finished fourth in the country with a 72.33 scoring average while his +0.52 score to par ratio was second in the country. In 2013, he was an alternate for the U.S. Amateur Championship and helped the Senators to a national runner-up finish as he finished seventh, individually.

He arrived at Tusculum in 2014 and made an immediate impact for Coach Bob Dibble’s team, as he earned TU most valuable player laurels and posted a 72.26 stroke average, which was the third-lowest in the Southeast Region and 13th-best in NCAA II. He and the Pioneers would claim the program its first SAC Championship and earn a berth to the NCAA II Tournament for the first time in school history. Hawkins finished sixth individually at the league championship and earned SAC All-Tournament honors.

During his senior year at Tusculum, he posted the best season ever by a Pioneer and SAC golfer as he posted a 70.71 scoring average and earned SAC Player of the Year honors. He finished in the top-five in nine of his 12 events including medalist honors three times. He was a semifinalist for the 2016 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award and was named a GCAA Division II PING All-American.

Hawkins posted a school single-season record 16 sub-par rounds, with nine of those in the 60s, including an 18-hole Tusculum and SAC record 63 at the Pioneer Classic. During the Pioneer Classic, he carded the lowest 36-hole score in school and SAC history with an eight-under par 132. He also established the 54-hole Pioneer and SAC record with a remarkable 16-under par 200 at the 2015 State Farm Intercollegiate.

His career scoring average of 71.37 established a new school and SAC record. His five career medalist wins are tied for third most at Tusculum, while his 24 career sub-par rounds are a Pioneer record.

Hawkins graduated from Tusculum with honors in 2016 while majoring in sport management. Following graduation, he played professional golf where he posted two wins on the GPro Tour. In 2017, Hawkins had status on the PGA Tour Canada and also qualified for a Web.com event in Knoxville.

Hawkins later returned to Walters State where he served as an assistant coach for Coach Gardner including the 2019 season as the Senators finished national runner-up at the NJCAA National Championship.

Hawkins is currently the coach at Walters State following Gardner’s retirement. This past April, he led the Senators to the NJCAA Division II Southeast District Championship. The team would advance to the national tournament where WSCC finished 10th.

Hawkins also serves as the assistant golf professional at The Country Club of Morristown.