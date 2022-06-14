ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

Lanes reopen after 2-car crash on I-75 SB

By Katie Shatsby
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is cleared and lanes have reopened after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound.

According to Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch, a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound at the Third Street exit.

Officer calls for backup in Brookville

Dispatch reported that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

(Photo/ODOT)

ODOT cameras showed that police cars were blocking the left two lanes, however, the scene has cleared and traffic is moving.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

