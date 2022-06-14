ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk Murder suspect captured early Tuesday morning

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
UPDATE on June 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m .: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies located and apprehended murder suspect Terrence Kenneth Yancey, age 22, wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@Calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-200 ext. 2765. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov .

Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk. We are actively conducting a search for the suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, a black male, age 22. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees the suspect, call 911.

Terrance Kenneth Yancey, ge 22 Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

6:00 a.m.: Police Activity in the area of Rivershore Dr/Overlook Ct and surrounding areas in Dunkirk. All residents are advised to stay inside your residence.

