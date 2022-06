VDOT workers have completed week one of a two week Interstate 81 northbound lane closure at Abingdon’s Exit 17. Commuters will have little time to regroup from their travels through the area as the second multi day lane closure begins again this Sunday at eight pm. This second lane closure will remain in place until six AM Thursday, June 23. Local traffic is being advised to seek alternate routes or travel the work zone during non peak travel times such as morning and overnight hours.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO