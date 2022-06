The Fayette County Board on Tuesday approved two agenda items concerning use of ARPA funds while moving another to committee. The board first discussed the use of ARPA funds for improvements to the Fayette County Health Department shed used for drive thru clinics and testing with the roof currently being the top priority. FCHD Administrator Kendra Craig submitted a request and bids to the board for improvements needed including the roof, adding a climate controlled bathroom and office/storage area and doing needed electrical upgrades. The bids contained main bids for the interior improvement work, plumbing and four different options for the roof. After discussion concerning the options, the board by a vote of 8-2 with four board members not present, approved to use up to $80,000 to repair the roof and perform other upgrades not to exceed the approved amount.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO