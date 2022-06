A crash on Thursday left two participants in the Crown Rally West dead after their Porsche 911 Turbo left the roadway at 140 mph on a country highway in Colorado. The crash occurred on Highway 141 about 15 miles West of Norwood, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s office out of Telluride, Colorado. Police on the scene said it was one of the worst crashes they’d ever seen. Images posted to Twitter show a Porsche 911 Turbo twisted beyond recognition.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO