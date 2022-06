More high heat and humidity expected through next week. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM June 17. There could be a complex of storms that tries to make...

