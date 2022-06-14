ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey Wants Millie Bobby Brown to Play Them in a Biopic

By Emily Zemler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey has some thoughts about who would play them in the movie version of their life, which the singer shared with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “I know the answer,” Halsey confirmed to Fallon when he asked who they’d cast as themself in a feature film. The singer...

