ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham agree deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLbSQ_0gA6eH1R00

Tottenham have agreed a £25million deal to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, the PA news agency understands.

Mali international Bissouma, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium, is expected to undergo a Spurs medical later this week.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of Albion’s Premier League rivals due to his standout form on the south coast.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is eager to boost his central midfield options, which currently include Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp, while Harry Winks is likely to leave the club this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTJFq_0gA6eH1R00
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is preparing for Champions League football (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Bissouma joined Brighton from French club Lille for a reported £15million in 2018.

He has scored six goals in 124 appearances in all competitions during his time in Sussex, including 26 top-flight outings last term as the Seagulls secured ninth spot – the highest finish in the club’s history.

Bissouma could become Conte’s third signing of the summer as he prepares for Champions League football next term.

The Italian coach has already recruited winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton, both on free transfers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Michael Beale brings Kenneth Paal to QPR

QPR have signed Dutch defender Kenneth Paal on a three-year deal. The 24-year-old left-back joins the Sky Bet Championship club on a free transfer following the termination of his contract with PEC Zwolle. R’s manager Michael Beale first spotted Paal, who came through PSV Eindhoven’s youth system, at a youth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club have announced. The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Harry Winks
Person
Rodrigo Bentancur
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Tottenham#Albion#Pierre Emile Hojbjerg#French#Italian
newschain

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal. The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season. Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club. She...
SOCCER
newschain

Swansea sign defender Harry Darling from MK Dons

Swansea have completed the signing of Harry Darling from MK Dons. The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal having previously worked with boss Russell Martin at the Dons. Darling spent two years at Stadium MK having started his career at Cambridge. “Russell was a massive part of it. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
newschain

Royal Ascot day five – in pictures

While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:
WORLD
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Liverpool sign teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. The 18-year-old joins the Premier League club on a “long-term contract” in a deal believed to be worth an initial £4million. He was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Johnstone sign Andy Considine and Drey Wright

St Johnstone have signed Andy Considine and Drey Wright on two-year deals. Defender Considine, 35, left Aberdeen this summer following 18 years with the Pittodrie club. Attacker Wright, 27, returns to McDiarmid Park where he played between 2018 and 2020 before leaving for Hibernian. Saints said on their official Twitter...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy