Shawnee County, KS

2 Kansas men dead, another injured after head-on crash

St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Two Kansas men died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Thomas...

KSNT News

Hiawatha man found dead following motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – It is unknown what time a motorcyclist was killed Thursday, but the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hiawatha man was found deceased on Highway 73 near milepost 105. That’sone mile south of the Nebraska-Kansas state line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Luke Scheidt, 51, left the road for an unknown […]
St. Joseph Post

Teen bicycle rider injured after crash with vehicle

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Atchison. A bicycle ridden by a 17-year-old girl was westbound on Mound Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at 10th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The two vehicles collided. A...
ATCHISON, KS
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man dies after motorcycle rear-ends SUV

REPUBLIC COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle driven by Scott McIntosh, 58, Olathe, was eastbound on U.S. 36 two miles east of Bellville. The motorcycle attempted to pass a...
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Topeka man is facing charges for running from police Monday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Isaac Storm Skelton King was walking near SW 21st St. and SW High Ave. around 10:45 a.m. when he was spotted by deputies. Officials say they...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who barricaded himself inside a south Topeka home Tuesday morning appears to have taken his own life. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they arrived to 205 SW Heights Rd. around 8 a.m. to talk with the man in question about a felony theft case. When deputies knocked on the door, they observed the man through a window. The man also had a felony warrant for aggravated battery-driving under the influence. Officials say the 54-year-old man was seen with a gun in hand, and stolen property was observed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
Police investigate accidental Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, police received a call for service of a person who arrived at a Topeka hospital who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. A private...
TOPEKA, KS
Suspect jailed after 2-state, 100-mph chase

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a 2-state chase. Early Monday, Richardson County Nebraska deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 mile per hour and continued into Brown County Kansas, according to a media release. Brown County Deputies, were...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Why has the Wamego Police Chief been suspended?

WAMEGO (KSNT) – On Monday, the City Manager of Wamego suspended the current police chief without warning. When contacted, City Manager Stacie Eichem told KSNT 27 News she was “not at liberty to discuss a personnel matter.” City commissioner Richard Weixelman said he learned about the suspension Tuesday morning but had not been informed of […]
KSNT News

KBI executes search warrants against this Kansas police department

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced that it has executed search warrants against a local law enforcement agency, on Wednesday. According to the KBI, several search warrants were executed against Junction City Police Department and other police facilities in Geary County. The KBI said that the case was initiated on […]
WIBW

RCPD searches for woman wanted for alleged child endangerment, meth

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a woman wanted for two warrants which include alleged aggravated endangering a child and possession of meth. The Riley Co. Police Department says officers are looking for Arayah Perez on two active warrants for alleged probation violations. RCPD said Perez...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Manhattan, Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Manhattan on June 11. According to a Twitter post on June 16, the NWS said that after further analysis and a follow-up survey, they determined that a small EF-2 tornado occurred Saturday evening in Manhattan. The tornado had […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Woman seriously injured in Kansas construction zone car crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One woman has been left seriously injured on Friday after crashing into two vehicles in a construction zone in Shawnee County. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 4:39 p.m. on June 10 at the Interstate 70 eastbound milepost 362 or 4th Street on ramp, two vehicles, a Buick […]
