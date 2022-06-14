ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CAL FIRE Conducting Prescribed Burn This Evening at the Coyote Valley Dam

By MendoFever Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit:. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire...

Russian River Curtailments, A Stand-Alone Water Agency—Notes from the Mendocino County Drought Task Force Meeting

The Mendocino Countywide Drought Task Force, an ad-hoc committee of the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors convened by John Haschak and Glenn McGourty met on June 16, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom. Issues discussed included potential curtailments to Russian River water users, the possibility of a stand-alone task force dedicated to water issues, and an ordinance designed to monitor commercial wells.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
PG&E Begins Pre-Construction Work in Lake County to Bury 15 Miles of Powerlines

The following is a press release issued by Pacific Gas and Electric shared on the County of Lake’s official Facebook page:. With most of the state in a severe or extreme drought, millions of residents are thinking about wildfire season. As part of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) comprehensive strategy to mitigate wildfire risk, several projects are underway in Lake County to harden the electric system and build a safer and more resilient grid for our customers and communities. In Lake County, PG&E plans to underground approximately 15 miles of overhead distribution powerlines and harden 21 miles in high fire-threat areas to reduce wildfire risk in 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
‘A Public Execution Without Knowing What the Condemned Man Did’—Reflections on the Noble Waidelich Saga

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Sonoma, Marin, and Mendocino County Encouraging Visitors to Keep Beaches and Waterways Clean

Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties are teaming up with a non-profit to encourage visitors of the coast and waterways not to leave waste. Later this month, Leave No Trace and the three counties will begin a bilingual campaign that will educate and influence visitors regarding visitation impacts during the summer season. Through its Seven Principles, Leave No Trace provides a framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. Over 55,000 pounds of trash were picked up from the sensitive coastal environment across the three counties last year alone. Over 10 million people annually visit the California coastline and adjacent communities across Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties.
‘Destroying Lake Pillsbury Is An Expensive Gamble With Our Water Supply’—An Urgent Message from the Lake County Board of Supervisors

The following is a statement penned by Lake County Board of Supervisor Chairman Eddie Crandell:. The current narrative that dam removal in Lake County is the only viable solution is being pushed forward without proper scrutiny. No real weight is being given to the true potential financial costs and the very real threat to our regional water security. This narrative effectively ignores that the Eel River water diverted from Lake Pillsbury ultimately flows into the Russian River, where it is then routed into pipelines supplying it throughout Sonoma County and Marin County, into the taps of cities like Sonoma, Petaluma, and Novato.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The City of Ukiah Officially Fires Police Chief Noble Waidelich

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The City of Ukiah has served Police Chief Noble Waidelich with a Notice of Termination, separating him from City employment effective June 17, 2022. “It is with great conviction that I uphold the City of Ukiah’s values of...
UKIAH, CA
Sonoma County Methamphetamine Organization Dismantled

The following is a press release issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The DEA Santa Rosa Resident Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg’s New City Manager John Ford Makes an Abrupt Exit Citing Family Stress

John H. Ford of Humboldt County has requested release from his contract recently approved by the Fort Bragg City Council. Mr. Ford cited reasons of conflict in making the transition from his son’s middle school to Fort Bragg and his wife’s desire to remain where they are. Mr. Ford said, “This would place significant stress on my family and would not allow me to be as socially involved in the Fort Bragg community as the job mandates.” He goes on to further say, “This is a difficult realization for me. I love the community and was attracted by how cohesively the City Council works and by you as individuals. I am impressed with the staff I met and the impressive list of successful projects they have taken on. From my perspective, Fort Bragg is well run and has a bright future. Fort Bragg deserves a leader not torn between serving the community and needing to make every effort to be supportive of distant immediate family.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
Mutual Road Rage, Male Arguing With Vehicles – Ukiah Police Logs 06.16.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Military
Politics
Body Found Where Boonville Man Went Missing—Law Enforcement Investigating

This early afternoon brings a troubling update regarding the search for missing Boonville man Jesus Mendoza. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us that Mendoza’s family had located a deceased subject “submerged in water” near Hendy Woods State Park, the location the missing man was last seen on the late afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
BOONVILLE, CA
Cement Truck Blocks Fountaingrove Intersection Wednesday Morning

An overturned cement truck blocked an intersection in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood for about three hours Wednesday morning. The truck blocked Newgate Court near Fountaingrove parkway as firefighters worked to prevent leaking oil from getting into the storm drain by using a mixture of dirt and kitty litter. The cement did not leak. The truck itself was pulled upright by a tractor. The truck driver was checked for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. Santa Rosa police are investigating the crash and trying to determine if speed was a factor. The driver isn’t suspected of DUI.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Major Injury Traffic Collision Near Lucerne

A two-vehicle traffic collision near Lucerne along Highway 20 has caused major injury affecting two patients requiring extrication and two air ambulances. The collision occurred in the area of the Ceago Winery around 6:30 p.m. and is reportedly creating a hazard in the roadway. A first responder reported a medical...
LUCERNE, CA
Deal Digest: Santa Rosa Cluster Sells For $6 Million.

California -- Amaturo Sonoma Media Group has filed a $6 million deal to buy AC KZST, Santa Rosa. CA (100.1) and classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF, Guerneville, GA (102.7) from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. The deal also includes the Santa Rosa, CA-licensed translator K256DA at 99.1 FM. And the Petaluma, CA-licensed translator K273CU at 102.5 FM. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group will operate the stations under a local marketing agreement until closing. It already owns CHR “Hot 101.7” KHTH, country “Froggy 92.9” KFGY, classic rock “97.7 The River” KVRV, classic hits “107.9 K-Hits” and news-talk KSRO (1340) in the Santa Rosa market. Once the sale closes, Redwood Empire Stereocasters will continue to own and operate CHR “106.3 The Beat” KJZY and country “The Bull 93.7” KBBL in the area.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Three Great Places to Eat in Lake County: Pizza

One of the best ways to end a day of exploring Lake County is with a good meal, and one of the best meals to enjoy will always be pizza. It doesn’t matter where you are in the county; you’ll be able to enjoy a great slice of America’s favorite meal.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Getaway to the Gateway of the Russian River: Farmhouse Inn

River Road, just north of Santa Rosa, is like a main artery for Sonoma County that leads to countless adventures and exploits in a lazy Wine-Country-meets-riverside-fun kind of way. You may have driven down it a million times and never noticed the sign to Farmhouse Inn on your left. But it's a shame to miss this gem, a historic property long-known for upscale comforts that has recently undergone some upgrades. So maybe next time you're on River Road, pull in to the Farmhouse Inn. Here's how to make the most of the weekend.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Spot’s the Place To Be

It’s the end of another perfect Lake County day. The sun sheds an orange glow across the water of Clear Lake. Off in the distance, the rise of Mt. Konocti reaches high above the waters. Waves splash on the beach as a boat passes, pulling a wakeboarder. A palm tree stands between the water and the patio, binging a tropical feel. It could be one of many places in the world: Tuscany, Greece, Chile, Spain. But you’re not at any of those places. You’re enjoying The Spot in Clearlake.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
26-Year-Old Man Identified as Fatality in Healdsburg House Fire

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire in Healdsburg last week as 26-year-old Chase McCann. He was one of six people who lived in the house that caught fire last Thursday morning. Firefighters discovered his body in a bedroom. The five other residents were able to make it outside safely. Three cats and four birds also died in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
HEALDSBURG, CA

